‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Apologizes for Interrupting Couple’s Hike By Jumping Off Cliff

For Sarah and Jason Haygarth, a pleasant day in the UK sometimes entails hiking around the Lake District with their trusty dog Edward. But while the couple has traversed the terrain before, their recent trip became a memorable moment when a helicopter circled them. Not exactly knowing what was happening, the couple watched as it quickly touched down, and before their eyes, Tom Cruise emerged. Shocked by the chopper and stunned by Cruise, Sarah Haygarth starred as the action star jumped off the cliff, paragliding down. But the actor was sure to leave the couple with a compliment and apology.

Knowing the celebrity status that surrounds him, Tom Cruise played it cool with the couple as he said, “Sorry for disturbing your peaceful walk with all the noise. I like your dog.” Preparing to paraglide off of High Crag, the actor appeared to be in his element as it took little time before he was cruising through the air.

Before Tom Cruise made the jump, which is reported to be part of a stunt for the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Sarah Haygarth asked, “Are you really going to jump off there?”

In true Tom Cruise fashion, he didn’t question the jump or stunt, just casually responded, “See you later, folks”.

From Jumping Off Cliffs To Buy Property

As for husband Jason Haygarth, meeting Tom Cruise tops the list of the most famous people he met. “Before this, the most famous person I ever met was Richard Madeley. I ended up having a wee stood next to him in the gents. This tops that by a country mile.”

Other than jumping off cliffs and proving he is one of the best action stars in Hollywood, a source reported that Tom Cruise is looking to purchase property in London. “He’s shopping in the $10 million range. This will be a new place and act more as a primary residence.” Rumors of the actor looking to move may have something to do with his daughter, Isabella, living in Croydon. Cruise shares his daughter with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

At the box office, Tom Cruise continues to prove his power with Top Gun: Maverick becoming one of the top movies this summer. And he isn’t looking to slow down any time soon as Mission: Impossible 8 is currently filming.

Nick Offerman Talks Working With Tom Cruise

Sharing the screen with Tom Cruise, actor Nick Offerman gave some insight into working with the A-lister. “It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high caliber actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible. Getting to watch them deal with the fire hose technique is fascinating, because everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience. And watching McQ and Tom do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people. You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints.”