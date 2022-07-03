‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Celebrates 60th Birthday at British F1 Race

Tom Cruise earned the title of an undisputed Hollywood icon long ago. And he’s peaking four decades into his time in the industry. As he celebrates his 60th birthday today, his recent release Top Gun: Maverick has enjoyed tremendous success. The film is already the highest-grossing movie of Cruise’s storied career. Currently, Top Gun: Maverick has earned over $1 billion worldwide. The film has just passed The Dark Knight on the list of highest-grossing films of all time, and it now stands at 12th on that list.

However, Sunday was a leisurely affair for the actor. Tom Cruise attended the British F1 Grand Prix on his 60th birthday. He was seen greeting fans and smiling from ear to ear. Cruise attended with other VIPs including Geri Halliwell, Gordon Ramsay, and Lewis Hamilton.

Cruise, clad in a light-blue polo and aviator sunglasses in the style of Top Gun, supported his friend Lewis Hamilton at the event. Hamilton, a previous British F1 champion, competed in the race Sunday.

“Lewis always,” he said. “He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day.”

Ahead of this race, Tom Cruise kicked off his birthday weekend Friday with an Adele concert. Adele performed at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London this weekend. Other stars attended the affair, too: Natalie Portman and Idris Elba were at the concert.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Rising to Historic Heights

Tom Cruise didn’t want to make another Top Gun at first. However, director Joseph Kosinski eventually convinced Cruise to hop back in the pilot’s seat. Paramount announced development on a sequel in 2010. By mid-2012, a screenplay wrapped and Tony Scott joined to direct; however, he tragically committed suicide in 2012. Top Gun: Maverick is dedicated in Scott’s memory. Kosinski was subsequently hired to direct the film.

Principal photography took place in two main locations: California and Washington, D.C./Maryland. Filming lasted from May 2018-April 2019. However, most people don’t realize the film was going to be released much earlier than 2022. It was originally scheduled for release on July 12, 2019. However, production stalled for problems with the rough action sequences, scheduling conflicts, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, the film holds the title of second-highest-grossing film of the pandemic era. The first place distinction belongs to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Secondly, Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career. The action-thriller sequel keeps piling on the returns for Paramount. It grossed over $1 billion worldwide since its release. It is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and projects to keep that title through the year. Top Gun: Maverick toppled other 2022 top-earners like The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Jurassic World Dominion.