‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Was in the Running to Play Marvel Superhero

As if Tom Cruise didn’t have enough of a global following as is, his international hit Top Gun: Maverick has earned him a lasting position in cinematic history. However, long before we saw the Maverick actor take to the skies in the Navy’s F/A-18 Hornets, Tom Cruise was actually in the running to star as one iconic Marvel superhero.

Marvel fans first met Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, or more commonly Iron Man, in 2008. Since donning the superhero’s highly advanced technical armor, Downey Jr.’s name has become synonymous with Iron Man. However, interestingly, before he took on the role, many of Tom Cruise’s fans believe he was actually considered to star in the film.

According to GQ, Cruise has never actually confirmed nor denied the rumor. However, he did previously admit his love for Robert Downey Jr.’s version of Tony Stark. Further, many fans believe Iron Man could have been what the outlet deemed a “strong plan B” for Cruise. Either way, even the Top Gun: Maverick actor can’t wrap his head around anybody else taking on the role.

While speaking with Comic Book, Cruise previously insisted he was never actually that “close” to playing Iron Man. “I love Robert Downey Jr.” he told the outlet. “I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

Tom Cruise’s Top 3 Film Trademarks

Tom Cruise’s latest hit Top Gun: Maverick has earned critical acclaim time and again since premiering over Memorial Day weekend. However, he typically earns massive praise with nearly every film he stars in. That fact alone is remarkable given he’s featured in more than 50 films throughout his career. One thing we do have to point out about Tom Cruise’s projects is that nearly each one features three trademarks. And we’ve listed them all here for you.

First, we have to address the veteran actor’s cardiac endurance. From his second film role Taps all the way up through Top Gun: Maverick, the Hollywood icon can often be found running across the big screen, usually during some of the film’s most dramatic scenes. At nearly 60 years old, you have to commend the guy on his physical fitness.

The second tell for a Tom Cruise film is that he frequently performs his own stunts. So, if you see someone looking suspiciously like Tom Cruise during the actor’s high-octane aerial stunts in his latest film, it’s because you’re in fact watching Cruise himself occupy the backseat of a military aircraft.

The final film trademark for the Maverick actor is the number of motorcycles that features throughout his long career. For example, Top Gun: Maverick sees the star riding a Kawasaki Ninja H2, the fastest motorcycle in the world.

Overall, if you’re going to boast a list of trademarks as Tom Cruise does, I suppose the biggest takeaway here is to make them cool.