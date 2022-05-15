‘Top Gun’ Star Val Kilmer Shares Throwback Pic With Original Cast

With “Top Gun: Maverick” set to premiere on May 27th, Val Kilmer took to his Twitter account to share a throwback snapshot of the original film’s cast.

“Here’s a very special throwback from the OG ‘Top Gun,’” Val Kilmer declared in the tweet. “Pictured here are the actual Navy Airfare Top Gun Advisors!”

here's a very special throwback from the OG Top Gun. Pictured here are the actual Navy Airforce Top Gun Advisors! pic.twitter.com/5G7IaFPoXd — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 14, 2022

Val Kilmer previously spoke to People about reprising his role as Iceman in the “Top Gun” sequel. “[It was] like being reunited with a long-lost friend,” Kilmer also explained. “The characters never really go away. They live on in deep freeze, if you’ll pardon the pun.”

However, Val Kilmer admitted he didn’t have an interest in “Top Gun” at first. He even wrote in his book, “I’m Your Huckleberry” that he didn’t care about the film and the story didn’t interest him. But things apparently changed. “My main joy was the camaraderie of the cast, [producers] Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, along with the incredible unflappable enthusiasm of [director] Tony Scott and Tom Cruise.”

Kilmer then reflected on working on the “Top Gun” set and making friends with co-stars. “My crew was Rick Rossovich [who played ‘Slider’], the funniest strong man in show business back then, and Barry Tubb [‘Wolfman’]… Oh, we all laughed till we fell down the hot, spiked crabgrass at the Holiday Inn in San Diego.”

When asked about the relationship between him and his “Top Gun” co-star, Tom Cruise,” Val Kilmer declared, “I am happy to announce we have home movies to prove how much fun we had [offscreen].”

Val Kilmer also recalled that if his “Top Gun” co-star Cruise wasn’t hanging out as much with the others, it was due to him being in virtually every scene. “When he wasn’t rehearsing he was practicing flying or volleyball or singing or riding his motorcycle or a dozen other details,” Kilmer said. “Like how you salute.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Shares Details About the Rivalry Between Iceman and Maverick in the Upcoming Movie

Along with Val Kilmer, “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski spoke about bringing about the rivalry between Iceman and Maverick in the upcoming sequel. “The rivalry between Iceman and Maverick was such a memorable part of the first movie. I’m glad we’ll be able to show the solution of that relationship.”

Tom Cruise also declared that he was thrilled to be working with Kilmer on the “Top Gun” sequel. “I’ve always admired his work, his talent. We get together…. We just start laughing. It was special to have him back. It meant a lot to me.”

Jerry Bruckheimer also spoke about Cruise rallying to get Kilmer for the sequel. “He said, ‘We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film’. And he was the driving force. We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he’s going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it.”