Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Speaks Out About His Hospitalization

Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, and the ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, has released a statement following her ex’s recent health concerns. Barker was admitted into the Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai Medical Center last week, after arriving via ambulance. Since then, news that the Blink-182 star is suffering from pancreatitis has been released.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” Shanna Moakler says recently in a statement released to Entertainment Tonight.

“I know he is in great hands,” the model continues in her message.

“And surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available,” she adds. “And his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian].”

Travis Barker Has Beat The Odds, And He Will Do It Again, The Drummer’s Ex-Wife Says

In her statement, Shanna Moakler notes that her children are very concerned about their father’s health as they navigate these scary moments. However, Moakler adds, he’s faced major health issues before, and he will be able to do it again.

“I pray for a speedy recovery,” Moakler says in her recent statement about the drummer’s recent health issues.

“And for the comfort of my children,” she adds. “As I know they are very concerned and worried.”

Shanna went on to note that “Travis has beat the odds numerous times.” This, of course, is in reference to the 2008 deadly plane crash that left Barker with burns on over 65 percent of his body.

“I know with his support system he will do it again,” Moakler says. “I will always be there for him and my children.”

The 46-year-old Drummer Continues On His Road To Recovery

The Blink-182 drummer and Shanna Moakler share two children, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. The couple’s daughter, Alabama has been vocal about her father’s health issues on social media. On Thursday, the 16-year-old shared a photo of her father in the hospital; thanking fans for their “prayers and love” during these events.

Barker was photographed last week as the drummer was being wheeled into the Los Angeles Medical Center via stretcher. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian was by Barker’s side the whole time.

According to a source, Travis Barker was suffering from “extreme stomach pain and could barely walk,” when he arrived at the hospital last Tuesday. Kourtney was by his side the whole time, the source adds. The source also notes that the reality-TV star continues to worry about her husband and “won’t leave his side.”

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married between 2004 and 2008. The couple is famous for their own popular reality TV series Meet The Barkers.