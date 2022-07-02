Travis Barker Speaks Out Amid ‘Life Threatening’ Hospitalization

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is breaking his silence regarding his recent hospitalization for a life-threatening battle with pancreatitis. The music star made headlines earlier this week when news broke that he was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

In his recent Instagram story, Travis Barker clarifies the health issues he’s been facing since a Monday endoscopy procedure. It was following this procedure, the musician notes, that he began to feel the “excruciating” stomach pain. It was this pain that resulted in Barker’s hospitalization earlier in the week.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker explains in his Instagram story.

“But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain,” Barker continues in the recent message. The rocker continues, noting that he has been healing in the hospital “ever since.”

Travis Barker Tells His Insta Fans That He Had A ‘Small Polyp’ Removed By Specialists

Travis Barker breaks his silence amid his health issues, describing his ordeal in a recent post on his Instagram story. In this update, Barker notes that he arrived at the Monday procedure for the removal of a “small polyp.”

This polyp, the Blink-182 band member notes had been located in a “very sensitive” area. The star notes specialists often handle procedures such as this one.

It’s unclear whether or not specialists trained in procedures such as Barker’s completed the drummer’s Monday procedure. However, Barker goes on to note in his message that things led to an unfortunate situation that “damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

This, Barker relates “resulted in severe life-threatening” pancreatitis. The rocker goes on to note that he is grateful for the care he has received over the last few days.

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” Barker says in his message; adding a prayer emoji before signing off.

Fans Shocked As Pics Of Travis Barker’s Arriving To Cedars Sinai Medical Center Emerge

Initially, Barker’s wife, 43-year-old Kourtney Kardashian rushed the rocker to the West Hills Hospital. However, the drummer was then transferred to Cedars Sinai Medical Center by ambulance later that night.

Initially, the details surrounding Barker’s hospitalization remained unclear. Even upon the release of photos of the rocker being rolled into the hospital on a stretcher. Barker’s reality TV star wife was by his side during the entire ordeal.

Kourtney Kardashian Expresses Her Gratitude For Prayers And ‘Outpouring Of Love And Support’

In a separate Instagram story, Kourtney Kardashian expresses how grateful she is that her husband is now on the mend following the healthcare. In her message, Kourtney notes that she is thankful for the touching support her husband has received over the last few days.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband,” Kardashian shares in her Insta story. The reality star goes on to note that she is appreciative of all the prayers for him and for us” that the couple has received. She adds that she is thankful for the “overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”