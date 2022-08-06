‘True Detective’ Star Woody Harrelson Has Perfect Response to Viral Photo of Baby That Looks Like Him

Earlier this week, a new mother posted a picture of her child to her Twitter account. The twist, however, is that she put the picture of the smiling baby next to a picture of smiling Woody Harrelson. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson,” she wrote.

Despite having no relation, the resemblance between the baby girl and the True Detective star is positively uncanny. Because of this, it didn’t take long for the post to go viral, with hundreds of thousands of social media users agreeing with the mother’s assessment.

“Omg she really does! A much much cuter Woody but Woody nonetheless!” one user wrote. “I can’t unsee it, so CUTE!!!!!!” another said.

The post became so viral, in fact, that it eventually reached the eyes of Woody Harrelson himself, who penned a poem for baby Cora on his Instagram page. “Ode to Cora – You’re an adorable child. Flattered to be compared. You have a wonderful smile. I just wish I had your hair,” Harrelson wrote, tagging Cora’s mother in the post.

Mother of Viral Baby Responds to Woody Harrelson

Upon seeing Woody Harrelson’s reaction to the comparison, Dani Grier Mulvenna, Cora’s mother, replied, praising him for his touching verse. “You’ve made our day,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life.”

Later, in an interview with TODAY Parents, Mulvenna showered more praise on the Cheers star. “We’re so touched by Woody’s response,” she said. “It’s a great lookalike to have if you’re going to have one. We thought it would maybe get a couple of likes from our friends and family but we’ve been blown away by how far it’s reached.”

Hilariously, Cora’s mother revealed that she wasn’t the one to notice the resemblance. She didn’t see it at all until a friend pointed it out at a barbecue. And, like the rest of the world, once Dani Grier Mulvenna saw Woody Harrelson in her daughter’s smile, she couldn’t unsee it.

“Basically we never saw the resemblance until our friend Chris pointed it out at a BBQ,” Mulvenna said. “Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable.”

Eventually, the mother added a second picture of her daughter to the Twitter thread, clarifying that the resemblance isn’t quite as strong as it initially appeared. “Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets,” she wrote. “And also that she doesn’t always look like Woody Harrelson, it’s just that when she does… She really really does.”