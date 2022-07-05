Dressed in black head to toe, Rocky Balboa and Tony Montana meet up for a conversation at a pizza joint in California. No, it’s not the opening scene of the newest Martin Scorsese film – it really happened!

Okay, it’s slightly less exciting when you remove the personas and present it more truthfully: two friends met up for some pizza and quality time. But even without their characters, Godfather star Al Pacino and Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone are undeniably larger-than-life individuals. They are, after all, two actors who have been the embodiment of “cool” for decades, despite being 82 and 75 years old. So it’s still a pretty incredible visual.

To commemorate the mind-blowing meetup, Sylvester Stallone posted a screen grab of an article describing his outing with Al Pacino. Next to the image, Stallone wrote a caption that, while simple, was more than capable of sparking a fan frenzy. “Having lunch with the best actor in the world!” he said.

Sylvester Stallone Once Introduced Al Pacino to Guy Fieri

Two men having a casual lunch of pizza in Beverly Hills paints an incredibly mundane picture. When those two men are Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone, however, it’s somehow automatically elevated to legendary. Throw in the Mayor of Flavortown? And, well, I’m not sure what it becomes, to be honest. It’s interesting, at the very least, to be sure.

Two years ago, Sylvester Stallone orchestrated this very meeting, introducing two of his friends, Al Pacino and Guy Fieri to create an unexpected trio. “The meeting of the masters,” he wrote in the social media post announcing the meetup. “The great Al Pacino meets the great [Guy Fieri]!!! I really respect these guys.”

The meeting of the masters. The great Al Pacino meets the great @GuyFieri!!! I really respect these guys. @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/bj3YHmMSwK — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 10, 2020

“I’m about to introduce the great Al Pacino to the great Guy Fieri,” Stallone explained in the accompanying video. “He’s gonna make some great food today.”

When Stallone and Pacino reach the kitchen, he pans the camera around to reveal Guy Fieri standing near the sink. “Guy, look who it is!” Sylvester Stallone exclaims. Guy turns to greet his guests, characteristically checking his hands for cooking remnants before reaching toward Al Pacino for a handshake.

“What a pleasure, what a pleasure,” Fieri says with a smile as he shakes hands with one of the most iconic actors of all time. “I hope you’re hungry.”

“I’m still tripping,” Guy Fieri later gushed to E! News. “Godfather is one of my all-time favorite movies. Stallone is one of the neatest people you’ll ever meet and is iconic. And [Arnold] Schwarzenegger was there and Sugar Ray Leonard was there and Michael Strahan was there. This was all at Sly’s house.”