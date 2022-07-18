‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Opened Up About His Decade-Long Feud With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone of Tulsa King and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two of the movie world’s biggest stars and they didn’t get along for a bit. Stallone, in fact, clearly recalls his feud with Schwarzenegger. Now, you have Rocky going up against The Terminator. If there’s not enough room for these guys, then there’s going to be trouble. These guys are good friends now. But Stallone would recall the beginnings of this feud in an interview with Variety.

He recalled being in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, a 1992 film starring Stallone alongside Estelle Getty of The Golden Girls. “I think I did it because I was trying to get back at Arnold,” Stallone said. “I heard he was gonna do it so I said, ‘I wanna do it.’ And then he went, ‘Ah-hahaha, tricked you.'”

Sylvester Stallone Admitted That Feud Was Real

Was this feud real or something made up Hollywood style? “Oh man, it was authentic,” Stallone said. “I came face to face with him the night of the Golden Globes. And he’s at the table and I’m going, ‘Who is this big guy?’ He goes, ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger, new talent of the year.’ I’m going, ‘Excuse me?’ So he’s gloating and gloating and gloating. And then finally, it’s time for Rocky. We’re not getting this category and then I lose Best Actor. I’m going, ‘Jesus, this is a nightmare.’ And I see who got it.” Stallone nods his head up and down, signaling that Schwarzenegger won that award.

“And then it was Rocky, Best Picture,” he said. “I managed to grab this giant bowl of flowers and heave it in his direction. It had lilies and tulips. I’m telling you. And I went, ‘OK, the gauntlet is down.’ And this began a 10-year battle royale. I mean we couldn’t stand to be in the same galaxy.” Does the feud continue? No. Stallone said, “Now we realize we’re the same person. That’s what it was.” When asked if they were friends, Sylvester Stallone said, “Great friends. Fantastic.”

There’s little doubt that both men are box-office successes. The movies starring Stallone and Schwarzenegger have brought in millions of dollars for movie companies. Additionally, the fact that the Rocky franchise continues to be profitable and creative is so cool. Stallone, though, is diving into a whole new challenge. He’s going to play Dwight” The General” Manfredi in Tulsa King. He’s working alongside Taylor Sheridan in the Paramount Plus series. Ironically, this is the first time Stallone will star in his own TV series. Go figure. It’ll be great, though, to see how this whole thing works out. Thankfully, his feud with Arnold is a thing of the past for both men.