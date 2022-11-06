LOOK: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Poses With Daughters for New Project in Philadelphia

On a Sunday afternoon, we get some news from Sylvester Stallone of Tulsa King that he’s putting in work back in Philadelphia. Yep, the City of Brotherly Love has opened its arms wide again for the Rocky star in a new project. This one, though, sees him teaming up with his daughters for a little work. In a post on Instagram, Stallone wrote, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for “Tiger Eye” canned coffee available … Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. Stallone’s daughters Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia all joined up with dear old Dad for this photoshoot. You can take a look at all of them gathered together in this photo, like we said, from the Stallone world on Instagram.

It’s cool to see all of them together, especially after the troubles that kicked up between Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin. She had filed for divorce from him and there were serious differences. But they were able to work them out, for the most part. Now, the family is back together again and they are working on their issues.

Sylvester Stallone Has Not Starred In His Own TV Series Until Now

Sylvester Stallone has never starred in a TV series until this one. He’s got one of the most creative minds in television behind Tulsa King in Taylor Sheridan. Most people know Sheridan from his work on Yellowstone. But getting a guy like Stallone on board with this new program gives it some credibility right out of the gate. People who want to see Tulsa King will have to go over to Paramount+ as that’s where it will air. Maybe there will be an episode or two popping up on the Paramount Network. We don’t know the setup as of yet, but the show will definitely have people glued to their TV sets.

Will Sylvester Stallone stick with Tulsa King beyond its first season? Well, if the show is well-received by people, then there’s no reason for him to leave. He’s definitely made his mark in the big-screen adventures of Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. Getting a guy like Stallone for a TV series is a huge “get.” Plus, it’s really amazing that he has not starred in a TV series until now.

When he was a younger actor, just getting started in the business, he had a guest-starring role in the 1970s classic TV show Kojak starring Telly Savalas. He played a hot-shot police officer who killed a kid. Sylvester Stallone did have some scenes with Savalas that let people see what was possible in him. It was not long after his Kojak appearance that Rocky would find its way into the world of movies and fans.