‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Posts Heartwarming Family Christmas Video

Apparently, new footwear was the “in” thing for Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone and his family as they shared a Christmas video. In the video, you can see Stallone show off some fancy new shoes. We’re not sure if they are shoes or actually house shoes. They look very comfortable and it appears that Stallone is happy with them, too. He has other family members around him and they get to flash their footwear, too. It appears that the Stallone clan all had quite a Christmas Day at their home. These days, Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin call Florida home as their mansion is in Palm Beach, Florida. In the video, Flavin is at the far left. She’s got some shoes to flash out there as well. Let’s check out this video from the Stallone family.

As for Tulsa King, the show has wrapped up Season 1 filming already. Sylvester Stallone is getting comfortable in his role of Dwight “The Genera” Manfredi. He is tackling the first TV series of his illustrious career. He’s been on TV shows like Kojak in his career. But this marks the first time that he’s actually starring in a regular series role. Movies are different animals from TV shows. Will he come back for a second season? That’s the hope.

Sylvester Stallone Is Still Pondering A Second Season of ‘Tulsa King’

Yet Sylvester Stallone hasn’t fully committed to it just yet. In an interview with Variety, Stallone said filming a TV show was “beyond tough.” He added that he could not believe some people have done this type of work in four, five, or six seasons. “It’s brutal, compared to filmmaking,” Stallone says. And that’s one thing Stallone does know quite a bit about.

Sylvester Stallone said that he’d never say “This is a hard shoot” again on a feature film. “It’s a vacation compared to this!” he said. Could Tulsa King be filmed in Palm Beach? “That’d be nice,” he said. “I talked to my wife about it. If she comes along with the kids to the set to visit, perhaps. But it’s a big decision, it really is.”

With Tulsa King, Stallone finally lands a mob role. He’s wanted to play one. In fact, Stallone wanted to be in a scene in the 1970s classic movie The Godfather. He was turned away. Sylvester Stallone told Fox News that he was rejected due to not being Italian enough. He adds that 35 years later, he had the guy who turned him away work on a movie with him. Stallone reminded the man about how Italian he really is every single day.