‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Puts $22 Million Mansion on the Market

Sylvester Stallone of Tulsa King and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, have put their home in Hidden Hills on the market. This comes reportedly just after they bought the home nine months ago. Sources in the real estate market are saying that Stallone and Flavin listed the house on Monday for $22.5 million. But they bought the home in March for $18.2 million.

So, this home is 10,460 square feet in size with four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. And if you are wondering if the house comes with goodies, then you are in luck. The estate has a pool, horse barn and stables, and a riding arena. This estate is spread out across 2.26 acres with mountain views. Want more stuff in there? We’ve got it for you. How about a home theater, gym, and chef’s kitchen? Go ahead and add a guest house and a pool house, TMZ reports.

Sylvester Stallone Home Has All The Goodies You’d Want In An Estate

Here are some details about the master bedroom. It has a sitting area, a private balcony, and dual walk-in closets. More goodies are involved, too. Let’s talk about a koi pond, vegetable garden, and more than 100 citrus and avocado trees on the property. One wonders what Stallone and Flavin were thinking when they bought it in the first place. The couple is spending more time in Florida these days at their home in Palm Beach. So, they put the house up for sale here.

At the start of 2022, Stallone sold his massive Beverly Hills estate to Adele for $58 million. Then he and Flavin purchased the Hidden Hills home in March. In Palm Beach, the family owns a $35 million mansion. The majority of their time will be spent in Florida and not in California.

In other Sylvester Stallone news, one might expect him to want to see anything to do with his beloved Rocky. Well, that’s not going to happen anytime soon. He has no plans to see Creed III at all. Why all the venom from the famed actor and writer? It comes down to a difference of opinion as it was with Irwin Winkler. Stallone does not hold back in his contempt for the man. “You can’t make peace with someone who’s been so, so nefarious, in my opinion,” he said in an interview.

But you cannot keep Sylvester Stallone down. He’s involved with Tulsa King right now and appears to like the role. He plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi on the show. It’s running right now on Paramount+. Tulsa King even had a little bit of a run on the Paramount Network. It had a couple of episodes pop up after Yellowstone aired on Sunday nights.