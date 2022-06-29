‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Wishes Happy Birthday to Daughter Sistine in Heartwarming Post

Sylvester Stallone loves his daughter very much. That was evident on Instagram on Tuesday, when the legendary actor posted a sweet message to his daughter Sistine on her birthday.

Stallone, who stars in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Tulsa King, took a break from his busy schedule to wish her happy birthday. In the picture, the Stallones stand on a deck in front of an ocean backdrop. Sylvester Stallone has shades on and a cigar in his mouth. His daughter Sistine wears a red sweater and holds a dog in her arms. The pair grin confidently at the camera.

Stallone captions the post, “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE! Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The post has already garnered over 188,000 likes.

Recently, Stallone talked about his new role in Tulsa King. In an interview, he revealed even he doesn’t know how this is his first role as a mobster. Considering the actor’s Italian heritage and New York upbringing, it would make sense for Stallone to have played mafia members.

Of course, Stallone will also be remembered for his titular role of Rocky Balboa in the Rocky films. In 1977, Sylvester Stallone was nominated for both Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay for Rocky. The film was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. The film is a cultural icon and guaranteed Stallone superstardom for the rest of his life.

However, it wasn’t always easy. Continue reading about Stallone’s rough road to the top.

Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Road to Success

Before Sylvester Stallone became a breakout star after writing and starring in Rocky, he was a struggling actor trying to make ends meet.

At the University of Miami, Stallone got his acting start. He appeared in the drama That Nice Boy. After graduation, he had trouble finding work. At one point, Stallone recalled sleeping at the Port Authority Bus Terminal for three weeks. However, slowly his luck turned. After moving to New York City, he found a girlfriend and moved into her apartment. She worked as a waitress and helped support Stallone. She was also an aspiring actress.

Around this time, Stallone took several odd jobs: a cleaner at a zoo, an usher at a movie theatre. He also progressed his writing skills by visiting a local library frequently. He failed to get a job as an extra in The Godfather, yet took a role as an extra in another movie. Stallone refers to this moment as his rock bottom.

However, he persisted. His luck began turning once more. He had a few minor roles in MASH, Pigeons, Bananas, Klute, and The Prisoner of Second Avenue. In 1974, he had his second starring role in The Lords of Flatbush alongside Henry Winkler.

However, his big break came in 1975. After watching a fight between Muhammad Ali vs. Chuck Wepner, Balboa rushed home and furiously wrote the first draft of Rocky. Sylvester Stallone tried to sell the script to multiple studios. However, he had one caveat: he was to play the titular role. While initially, most studios wanted someone like Burt Reynolds to play Rocky, eventually two men named Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff agreed to let Stallone star.

And the rest, as they say, is history. The film went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Film Editing.