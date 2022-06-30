Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals She Suffered a ‘Severe Injury,’ Posts Photo

Lucille Ball’s daughter recently let fans know that she’s being forced to cancel upcoming performances due to a knee ligament tear. Lucie Arnaz is an entertainer in her own right and makes many public appearances attended by fans of her parents’ classic tv show. Arnaz took to her Instagram to break the bad news.

The image Lucille Ball’s daughter shared was of her swollen knee, supported by a compression sleeve. “I am sorry to announce that I have just had to pull the plug on all travel and performances through the end of the year, she wrote in the caption. “I have suffered a severe knee injury [that] will require major surgery. All performances are being rescheduled,” she continued. Though an ACL tear is common for professional athletes, it does happen to entertainers, too. Reportedly, Harrison Ford has torn both of his doing stunts over the years. Normally, surgery to repair an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) can take up to a year to fully recover from. Arnez continued to share her disappointment in the message with her fans.

“I am so sorry to miss all the fun in NY, CT., VT. London and Long Beach,” she wrote. I always say, “WE don’t know what anything is for” and I believe that. Only time will tell. But, meanwhile, this sucks!!

Keeping Lucille Ball’s work alive into the 21st century

Arnaz has been instrumental in keeping her parents in the public eye. She uncovered hours of interview recordings Lucille Ball had produced with various people of note. Arnaz used the recording as a basis for a Sirius radio station. In a recent interview with Palm Springs Life, Arnaz spoke about preserving her parents’ legacy. “We’re seriously considering just doing a Lucy and Desi channel”, she said. “I’ve been trying really hard the last few years to digitize everything.”

In 2021 Arnaz was an executive producer for the biopic Being the Ricardos. The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The plot focused on her parents’ professional and personal relationship during the time of I Love Lucy. Arnaz had a lot of praise for Nicole Kidman’s performance as Lucille Ball in the film.

“Nicole did a spectacular job. The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late ’30s and mid-’40s. She wasn’t [Lucille Ball] of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

A documentary film about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz dropped earlier this year. Lucy and Desi was directed by SNL alum Amy Poehler. It can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime.