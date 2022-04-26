‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Director Pitches Crossover With ‘National Treasure 3’

The crossover we never knew we needed. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” director Tom Gormican proposed an epic sequel that would crossover with “National Treasure 3.”

Nicolas Cage fans will recognize his key work in both franchises. The first two “National Treasure” films came out in the early 2000s, starring Cage as the main character, Benjamin Franklin Gates. Ben is a cryptographer and treasure hunter searching for lost artifacts relevant to American history.

And Cage’s latest film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” just hit theaters this past weekend. That film follows Cage (playing himself) as he searches for his next big project. But he soon gets tangled up with an arms dealing kingpin who happens to be obsessed with his work.

Tom Gormican, who directed “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” already envisions a sequel. If Nicolas Cage is on board, of course. And, to the appeasement of “National Treasure” fans everywhere, this sequel would directly crossover with the never-made third film.

“[We have] a crazy idea about Nic filming National Treasure 3,” Gormican told Screen Rant in an earlier interview. “He believes that the treasure map is real and goes to Jon Voight and says, ‘Forget this. I’m talking about generational wealth. We should just find this.'”

Jon Voight is one of Cage’s co-stars in “National Treasure.” For some reason, we could totally see him getting on board with this.

“And they take the treasure map and find themselves basically in a National Treasure-like situation,” Gormican continued. “Where he has to channel his character from National Treasure in order to get himself out and save his family.”

Not gonna lie, that sounds like an awesome sequel for both “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and the “National Treasure” franchise.

“We would call it The Unbearable Weight of National Treasure. It would be a Lionsgate-Disney crossover. Not sure if Disney’s up for this. But if you’re listening, Disney, please give us the rights,” Gormican concluded.

Here’s Why We Probably Won’t See a ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Crossover

While this sounds incredible in theory, it does come down to Disney’s approval. And it doesn’t seem like they’re going to provide that anytime soon. The megacorporation just announced that another “National Treasure” star, Justin Bartha, will return for a sequel series that will stream on Disney+.

Per Nerdist, the new series will follow a group of young 20-somethings who seek answers to main character Jess Morales’ family history. Morales is played by Lisette Alexis. She’ll be joined by Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Bartha will reprise his role as Riley Poole, the tech sidekick to Nicolas Cage’s main character in the original two films. Given the fact that they’ve already brought back old and new cast members and created an entirely new storyline, it’s unlikely that Disney will want to pursue a crossover with “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”