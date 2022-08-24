‘Uncut Gems’ Star Julia Fox Says Parents Should Buy Their Kids Cleaning Supplies Instead of Toys

“Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox recently shared a parenting tip, and it has the internet talking. The actress spoke about it on TikTok.

In the video, Fox stated that her son, Valentino (19 months old), isn’t interested in his toys. She also said that he was more interested in what she was doing.

“Hey guys, I’m just coming on here to remind you guys that childhood, the idea of childhood, the concept of childhood, was only invented in the 18th century,” she said. “Prior to that, they were just regarded as little adults. That’s why in a lot of old paintings, the children don’t look the same way that we show them today. You know, with the angelic features and all that stuff, they didn’t do that back then.”

She then goes on to say that she thinks that the idea of childhood was invented to get parents to spend money on things that kids don’t need, or things that aren’t teaching them anything. She said that because of this, parents end up raising kids that are “helpless.”

“So I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young, so when they enter the real world they don’t have to outsource for everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s really important,” she said.

Fox’s take was met with a ton of backlash. TikTok users flooded her comments. One user commented sarcastically, “When my son was born the first outfit I gave him was nurses scrubs and he’s worked full time in the hospital ever since.”

Another joked, “I make my toddler file my taxes.”

Julia Fox Clarifies Her Stance

After some folks fired back on her first video, Fox posted a second TikTok further clarifying.

“Oh my god, you guys are really acting like I said that kids should be working,” she said. “That’s not what I said! I said that kids need to learn skills. Listen there’s a reason why public schools specifically, they don’t teach kids trades or any marketable skills, like sewing or building things or growing food or like you know, just basic sh*t.”

She then says that they want to keep people dumb so that people have to go pay for the services since they don’t know how to do them.

“Unless you wanna give your kids an iPad and they grow up to be addicted to video games, like all the f*cking men in this country are,” she said. “Then what are you gonna do? No, and especially because I have a son, specifically. I don’t want him to accept that women are just gonna clean up after him and do everything for him. I saw that my whole life, even in my own family, and that stops with me. Okay, have a nice day.”

Fox’s clarification video was met with better reactions, with many saying that they had understood what she meant in the first video.