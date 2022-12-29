Val Kilmer Returns in New Role Amid Health Concerns… But There’s a Twist

Val Kilmer is back as part of the cast of Willow and his character, Madmartigan, but there is a twist here, too. Let’s talk about the storyline a little bit. Kit, played by Ruby Cruz, catches up with her father, who happens to be Madmartigan. We see him speak to her inside a mysterious vault. She almost goes into the underworld. But she’s stopped by Jade, played by Erin Kellyman, and Elora Danan, played by Ellie Bamber.

Kilmer’s ex-wife Joanne Whalley plays Queen Sorsha in the Disney+ streaming series. If you know anything about Kilmer, then you know that he’s been battling throat cancer. He lost full use of his vocal cords due to the cancer. So, you are asking if his voice is gone, then how could he speak as Madmartigan? Well, if you stick through the episode’s credits, then you will see that Jack Kilmer is credited as Madmartigan’s voice. He’s the real-life son of Kilmer and Whalley.

Val Kilmer’s Son Jack Brings His Voice To ‘Willow’ Role For His Father

“Jack has been a great friend to Willow all along, you know,” Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Decider. “Between Joanne and Val, he basically is the child of the Willow franchise.” But that’s not all, folks.

Kasdan said that Val Kilmer did work on the new Disney+ series. He read Madmartigan’s Episode 6 lines. Also, there’s still a chance Kilmer could return to the franchise.

“We actually recorded with Val and we used his performance as a guide track,” Kasdan said. “Then Jack was given Val’s performance to listen to and then copy what his dad had done in terms of, you know, the performance elements of Val’s thing.

“Then to have him standing there on set — duplicating his father as he’d done for the documentary they made — it was surreal and very emotional because you know, Val is such an intrinsic part of the family,” Kasdan said. “He’s such a critical element of Willow. He’s still with us as a supporter and an advocate and a counselor in terms of how to keep this character alive. And I think [he] would very much like to return to the screen if opportunity allows.”

The last time Kilmer was seen onscreen it was around reprising another one of his iconic ’80s roles. He played an older, wiser version of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun: Maverick. He shares a poignant scene with Tom Cruise. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kilmer found himself as a trending topic on Twitter. It led to people sharing their memories of some of his most popular roles over the years. Among the Kilmer films getting some love include Heat, The Saint, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Tombstone.