Valerie Bertinelli and Son Pay Tribute to Late Eddie Van Halen on his Birthday

Eddie Van Halen‘s loved ones are taking a moment to honor the beloved musician on what would have been his 68th birthday. Valerie Bertinelli recently posted two special photos on social media, a black and white of her with Eddie as well as one that captures their family. From 1981 to 2007, the actress and Eddie were bound in marriage, and she has since referred to him as her “soulmate.”

Wolfgang Van Halen also posted a heartfelt photo on social media with himself and his Dad. Wolfgang is following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a musician as well; he holds up a guitar while glowing from ear to ear with pride as Eddie has his arm around him lovingly.

“Happy 68th Birthday Pop,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “Wish I could give you a big hug and tell it to you in person. I love and miss you more than you could ever know.”

In her 2022 memoir, Bertinelli recalled the powerful bond she shared with Eddie. She revealed that his last words to both herself and Wolfgang before he passed away were simply “I love you.”

Bertinelli said there was ‘no greater love’ than what she had with Eddie Van Halen

“I can’t explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other,” she told People Magazine in 2022. “Who really knows had he not died? I doubt it. I loved him more than I know how to explain and there’s nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that… There is no greater love than what we had between the two of us and with that, we made this beautiful son.”

In 2011, Bertinelli tied the knot with Tom Vitale; unfortunately, however, their marriage ended in divorce last year. Once it was finalized, she said on Twitter that it was “the second best day” of her life!

While appearing on TODAY last year, she declared that the thought of a relationship with someone new was unimaginable. She proclaimed her lack of faith to ever trust another person and invite them into her life again. “I am going to be more than happy to be happily divorced. [I’ll] spend the rest of my life alone,” she explained. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Wolfgang Van Halen popped the question last summer

In June 2022, Wolfgang Van Halen popped the question to his beloved Andraia Allsop and was rewarded with an ecstatic reaction from his mother.“ How do I [heart emoji] this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!” Bertinelli wrote underneath Wolfgang’s post about the engagement.

In 2021, Wolfgang Van Halen candidly revealed how his dad’s musical influence seeps into his own work– oftentimes without him knowing. “It just happens,” he told People Magazine. “I just go up there and be myself. There’s been a handful of moments though, where I’ve done something, and then I realize, like, ‘Oh s—, Dad used to do that all the time on stage.’ And I realized maybe the way he moved or the way he smiled when he played something, I was like, ‘Oh, f—, he would do that all the time.’