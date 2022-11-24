Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale Officially Finalize Divorce: ‘It’s Finally Over’

Valerie Bertinelli is thrilled to announce that her marriage with Tom Vitale is “finally over.”

The actress and TV host shared the news on Tuesday that her divorce paperwork was completed and being filed, which means that her year-long separation has come to an end and she’s a single woman once again.

“I’m at the airport. About to go see Wolfie,” she said in a social media post. “And my lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed. On 11/22/22 I am officially f—ing divorced.”

Bertinelli and Vitale legally separated last November. And in May, she filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Despite having a prenuptial agreement in place, it still took the former couple over six months to come to an agreement on the divorce terms.

“Happily divorced. God. Finally. It’s finally over. YES!” she shouted in the video. “11.22.22 second best day of my life.”

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale were married for 10 years, and before they said “I do,” they dated for six years.

Prior to Vitale, the 62-year-old actress was married to Eddie Van Halen, whom she shares her only child, Wolf, with. Though Van Halen passed away in 2020, Bertinelli admits that he was her soulmate. And while they were not able to stay together due to his addiction issues, they remained friends until his death.

Her separation from Vitale proved to be less amicable and peaceful, however. During a June interview with Today, she admitted that she isn’t planning on finding love after her divorce because she carries too much baggage now.

“Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks, I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past,” she said.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” Valerie Bertinelli admitted. “I’ll be happy that way.”

During the proceedings, the former One Day at a Time star decided to focus on both her physical and emotional well-being by drinking less alcohol and committing to a heavily plant-based diet.

And as she continues to focus on self-care, she’s looking forward to a lifetime with her six cats, dog, and son. And shes also looking forward to Wolfe one day finding love so she can “hopefully” have grandchildren one day.