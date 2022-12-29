Valerie Bertinelli Catches Alleged Home Intruders on Security Cameras

Actress Valerie Bertinelli caught alleged burglars on security cameras that are at her home. She shared a post on her Instagram story. Bertinelli said that her neighborhood has experienced a “string of robberies.” This includes her next-door neighbor. She shared video footage and photos of two men that she alleges are burglars.

Bertinelli, 62, captured the men on security cameras located outside of her home. She alleged that the men came to “scope out” her home Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. That’s according to time stamps on the footage

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Video Of Men Approaching Her Home

In the video that she shared, a man who is wearing a black hat and carrying several bags, including a large backpack, approaches the camera. The man then pauses and looks around briefly. Then, the man turns and walks back in the direction he came from.

“I think he stops because he sees my camera lit up,” Bertinelli said. “The other one came an hour before him. F—— scary,” she added, PEOPLE reports. Bertinelli also shared a picture from her cameras of the other man. He also was wearing a hat and carrying a large backpack.

Bertinelli, who hosts Valerie’s Home Cooking on the Food Network, said that police came “pretty quickly” after the incident. She also shared her plans to take extra precautions around protecting her home from burglars.

“I’m installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence,” Bertinelli wrote on her Instagram story. “And, of course, my alarm gets set every night.”

In other news involving Bertinelli, she’s reportedly going to pay millions of dollars to her former husband as part of a divorce settlement. According to divorce proceedings papers, Bertinelli will pay ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million. That is in addition to a transfer of $500,000 that she made to Vitale on May 24.

Another thing that people know about Bertinelli is that she was married to guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. From their marriage, they had a son named Wolfie. But after Van Halen died after a long battle with cancer, Bertinelli was asked what was important to remember. “Love,” she said during an appearance on the TODAY Show. “If there’s nothing else in this world, go back to that key point, that you know that you have it inside you.”