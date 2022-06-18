Valerie Bertinelli’s Emotional TikTok About Going Through a Breakup Met With Outpouring of Support

Valerie Bertinelli, the ex-wife of the late Eddie Van Halen, is getting candid about her feelings. Recently, the Food Network star took to TikTok to open up about going through something many of us can relate to: heartbreak.

Six months after the TV personality legally split from her husband, Tom Vitale, outlets reported last month that she finally filed for divorce after spending a decade with Vitale. As she enters this new chapter of her life, she’s getting vulnerable with her followers on social media.

Earlier this month, Valerie Bertinelli posted a TikTok video about going through a heartbreaking split.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the very first time,” the actress said while quoting famed poet Maya Angelou in the short clip. “Don’t try to change to fix anything. Don’t try to change them — it’s not your job.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress recently discussed her daunting divorce during an appearance on “Hoda and Jenna,” where she told the cohosts why she chose to reveal such an intimate part of her life via the internet.

“When I do say it out loud and so many people reach out and say ‘Oh I feel the same way.’ I feel like I’m doing it in a selfish way because it makes me feel not so alone,” she told the hosts. “It makes me feel better to be able to get all of the mess out of my mouth and it doesn’t sit here.”

Fans rally behind Valerie Bertinelli amid her divorce

Despite the risk of putting her heart on the sleeve so publicly, it paid off. Her fans spared no time expressing their support for Bertinelli. After she posted the TikTok, they swiftly rallied behind her to give her their unconditional love.

“You’re gonna be just fine! you are beautiful, strong, talented. Do your thing gf!” one loyal follower wrote. “I’m right there with you sweet girl!!! We live and we learn – the people in our lives are either a blessing or a lesson…. Or both!” another sweetly responded.

In addition, it’s evident that Bertinelli is also acting as a source of inspiration for her followers. One follower replied to her post with, “You are SO RIGHT Valerie. You have always been so inspirational to me I just wanted to say thank you for helping me when I needed someone,” they wrote alongside several heart emojis.

Despite going through all the highs and lows of a divorce, Valerie Bertinelli appears to be enjoying her time posting various TikToks to interact with her fans. While she may feel let down by her previous love, it’s good to see that she’s got a newfound love for social media, thanks to her loyal followers. Check out her page here.