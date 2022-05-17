Valerie Bertinelli Files for Divorce From Tom Vitale

Just six months after filing for legal separation, Valerie Bertinelli officially files for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale.

According to court records obtained by People, Valerie Bertinelli filed the amended petition in Los Angeles Superior Court last week. This was to officially make her separation from Tom Vitale permanent. It was also revealed that Bertinelli and Vitale have a premarital agreement. The Food Network host also cited “irreconcilable differences ” as to why she was divorcing her husband of 10 years.

The couple was married in June 2011 after dating for six years. Bertinelli’s brother, Patrick, notably introduced the pair. They exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home on New Year’s Day. Her son Wolf and ex-husband Eddie Van Halen were present for her special day. “I’m happier than ever,” Bertinelli declared at the time.

While speaking to People after her wedding in 2011, Valerie Bertinelli said she would have been fine not being married. “I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him ‘my husband.’ I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love.”

Prior to Her Marriage With Tom Vitale, Valerie Bertinelli Was Married to Eddie Van Halen for More Than 20 Years

Prior to marrying Tom Vitale in 2011, Valerie Bertinelli was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. The former couple had one child together, Wolf. Following Van Halen’s death from lung cancer in October 2020, Bertinelli revealed how she said goodbye to who she called her “soulmate.”

“We were portrayed as a mismatch,” Valerie Bertinelli revealed in her “Enough Already: Learn to Love the Way I Am Today” memoir. “The bad rock star and America’s sweetheart but privately, Ed wasn’t the person people that he was and neither was I.”

Although they divorced, Valerie Bertinelli says the love and strong bond never left. “‘I love you’ are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me. And they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.”

Valerie Bertinelli also tells People that her love for Van Halen isn’t playing a part in the decision to separate from Tom Vitale. “We grew apart. The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I knew he feels the same way about me.”

Following the news of her divorce, Valerie Bertinelli unleashed on a fan through an Instagram post. “I’m worried about you…” the fan stated. “You seem so distressed and sad. A lot of people are right now. I’m your age… feel blue a lot, how can I support you?”

In the Instagram post’s caption, Bertinelli wrote, “Some days… I tell ya… Grr… Always looking forward to the good days.”

Bertinelli then shared in the video clip, “I’m just having a very bad day. But you know what? Sometimes we have bad days and then we get over them. And then there’s a good day. So, I’m looking forward to the good day.”