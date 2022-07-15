Valerie Bertinelli Posts About ‘Being Alone’ Amid Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling great as she moves to finalize her divorce from her husband of over ten years, Tom Vitale.

The Hot in Cleveland actress filed for legal separation due to irreconcilable differences in November 2021. Then in May, she amended the petition to ask an LA court for a divorce.

Since beginning the proceedings, Bertinelli has gone through a whirlwind of emotions. But as she’s navigated through, she’s finding peace with her new circumstances.

In a recent Twitter post, Valerie Bertinelli updated her fans with a single sentence that reads, “Sometimes I wonder if it’s healthy how much I love being alone.”

Sometimes I wonder if it's healthy how much I love being alone

And the post isn’t the first time the 62-year-old has shared that she prefers being alone. In fact, last month she met with OK Magazine and admitted that she plans on staying that way.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she said. “I’ll be happy that way.”

“Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren,” she added.

Valerie Bertinelli is Staying Away From the Scale and Focusing on Total Well Being

However, it took some time for her to come to that realization. During the years that she spent in separation and the early months of her divorce, Valerie Bertinelli went through “a lot of challenges” and a “lot of heartbreak” that were manifesting as weight gain.

As she told the hosts of Today with Hoda & Jenna, she had been struggling with her physical appearance for years. But she realized that her body was holding onto the weight as a way of protecting itself from the severe depression and anxiety she was feeling. So, she decided to stop focusing on her looks and put all of the attention on her overall well-being.

“I haven’t stepped on the scale since I finished writing the book [titled Enough Already],” she shared.

Our friend, Valerie Bertinelli, is back in Studio 1A!

“I know I’m treating my body better,” she said through tears. “I’m drinking less alcohol, and I’m eating less sugar. I’m putting more vegetables in my body, but my body is doing this for a reason … because it needs protection.”

Bertinelli also wants to share a message with everyone who may be struggling with their own emotional battles.

“I’m not the only one going through these challenging times. We’ve all been through so much. I’m not the only one,” she added. “And I’m not here to say, ‘oh, poor me.’ I’m here to say that when we reach out to people we love, or strangers even, that we don’t have to feel so alone in this world and go through it alone.”