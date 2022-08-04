Valerie Bertinelli Puts $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Home on the Market Following Divorce

Following her divorce from husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale, Valerie Bertinelli has listed her ranch-style Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million.

According to the property’s listing, Valerie Bertinelli previously purchased the single-level home for $1.92 million. The TV personality’s home was built in 1962 and has a stunning video of the San Fernando Valley as well as features a gorgeous swimming pool and seating for indoor/outdoor entertainment. The 2,529 square foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Compass agent Renee Ogien spoke to PEOPLE about the celebrity’s home. “Valerie Bertinelli and her team designed a true cook’s kitchen and stunning living spaces. As seeing her Food Network show, ‘Valerie’s Home Cooking,’ prepping and entertaining family and friends is her joy!”

The decision to sell the home comes just after Valerie Bertinelli requested a separate trial regarding her prenuptial agreement after Vitale challenged its validity. The TV personality filed a 13-page request to bifurcate her martial status from financial issues when her now ex asked for $50,000 per month in spousal support. Bertinelli’s former spouse recently tried to block her from receiving spousal support and challenged the validity of the prenup both of them signed back in 2010 before their wedding.

If Vitale’s request is granted, the former couple is unable to move forward with the divorce until the courts determine the validity of the prenup. Valerie Bertinelli’s legal team argues that granting Vitale’s request could mean assisting the parties to achieve settlement of remaining issues. Along with the $50,000 in spousal support, Vitale is also asking the court to award him $200,000 in legal fees.

Valerie Bertinelli Has No Interest in Looking For Love Again

During her appearance on the “Today Show,” Valerie Bertinelli declared she has no interest in looking for love ever again.

“Because of the challenges that ti”m going through right now,” Valerie Bertinelli shared. “Because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So, I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstances of divorce, Valerie Bertinelli seems to making peace with her decision to end the marriage. “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Valerie Bertinelli also opened up about what she has learned about life while grieving her first husband, Van Halen. “Love. If there’s nothing else in this world, go back to that key point that you know you have inside you, that you know that you feel for the people that are closest to you. That love. Love always wins no matter what, even when they’re gone.”