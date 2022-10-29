Valerie Bertinelli Reacts To Matthew Perry’s Claim They Made Out While She Was Married

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is reacting to a claim from Matthew Perry that they made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli went on TikTok and shared a couple of thoughts. She’s looking into the camera while a Taylor Swift song, Anti-Hero, plays. Bertinelli captioned the video this way: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?” One of the lyrics in the Swift song goes, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Perry has been making the rounds with his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry admits that he had a big crush on Bertinelli. Both of them starred in a sitcom back in 1990 titled Sydney. The show’s premise was around following Bertinelli as a single woman. She was trying to make it as a private detective in Los Angeles. Perry played her younger brother, EW reports.

Matthew Perry Opened Up About His Time With Valerie Bertinelli

“I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage,” Perry writes. “My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.” Perry admitted that his feelings led him to fantasize about Bertinelli ultimately leaving Van Halen for Perry.

Perry was at Valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen’s home one night. He talked about what happened next in his book. “As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still,” he writes. “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate makeout session.”

Again, from the memoir, Perry talked about a short-lived romance with Julia Roberts back in the 2000s, PopCulture reports. Perry said he called things off with Roberts. “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” Perry writes. “Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.” Perry’s memoir will come out on Nov. 1. The Friends actor, as we said, has been on different talk shows recently. Additionally, excerpts of his book have appeared in a number of outlets in the United States.