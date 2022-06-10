Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She’s Happy to ‘Spend the Rest of My Life Alone’ After Divorce From Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli acknowledges that she’s come to a time in her life when another marriage might not be in her future.

She filed for divorce from her second husband, May 12. And it’s all OK she said this week during an interview on the Today show.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” Valerie Bertinelli said. “I’ll be happy that way.”

She and Tom Vitale had been together since 2004. They married in 2011. But the marriage has been over for a while. She filed for divorce on May 12, telling a Los Angeles court that it was due to irreconcilable differences. They separated in 2019, then filed for legal separation last year.

And Valerie Bertinelli probably was being a bit ironic when she said she could still be happily divorced under these conditions:

“Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.” That’s a big hint for Wolfgang Van Halen, her son with the late, great Eddie Van Halen. Her son, who goes by Wolf, is 31. And he’s a musician, just like his famous father, who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Valerie Bertinelli talked more about her private life. She told Today: “Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks,” Bertinelli said. “I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”

Valerie Bertinelli does a signing for her cook book in 2019. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Valerie Bertinelli Involved in New Show for NBC

Bertinelli’s professional life is as busy as ever. She released her memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today last year. And she signed a new contract with Food Network.

Plus, she’s co-starring in a new show called Hungry. NBC initially chose not to pick up the pilot back in December. However, the lead was recast, with Modern Family’s Ariel Winter taking over for Demi Lovato, who will remain as an EP on the series. Hungry focuses on a group of friends who all belong to a group that helps people with eating disorder issues. Bertinelli plays the mother.

But getting back to Valerie Bertinelli and her love life. As fans know, she was married to Eddie Van Halen, the co-founder of the iconic group, Van Halen. The two met back in 1980. Bertinelli, then the star of classic TV’s One Day at a Time, saw her future husband perform on stage at a Louisiana concert. The two married a year later. Along came Wolfie a decade later. But in 2001, the couple separated, then filed for divorce in 2005. They still were close when he died in 2020.

Bertinelli describes Van Halen as her “soul mate.” But she believes life gives you more than one. She wrote about the topic in her recent memoir.

“I think we meet up with souls that we’re meant to work through things together,” Valerie Bertinelli wrote. She believes fate dropped Eddie into her life so the two could raise Wolf.