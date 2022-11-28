valerie-bertinelli-to-pay-ex-husband-millions-following-divorce

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is reportedly going to pay her ex-husband Tom Vitale $2.2 million in divorce proceedings. That news comes from court documents that have been obtained by Page Six. The total here is in addition to a $500,000 transfer that she made to him back on May 24.

According to the documents, as long as Bertinelli pays Vitale the amount that he’s owed, he must leave Bertinelli’s Malibu, Calif., home by December 31. If he does not do so, then he can stay in the house without paying rent. Documents state that the prenuptial agreement stipulates that neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will pay one another spousal support.

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Forward To Living Life Alone

Back on November 22, Bertinelli and Vitale’s divorce was finalized. She celebrated immediately. “My lawyer just called,” Bertinelli said in a social media video. “The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f—— divorced. Happy divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.” Over the video, she wrote, “Happily divorced.” Her caption on the video read, “11.22.22 second best day of my life.”

Now, this news would come about a year after the first reports came out that Bertinelli and Vitale were separated. A decade after they were married in January 2011, they separated. Bertinelli filed for legal separation in November 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” around the split. While it was reported in November 2021 that they weren’t together, the couple had been separated since December 2019.

Actress Does Not Plan On Having Another Romance

Bertinelli filed for divorce back in May 2022. She spoke openly about her split with Hota Kodb on the TODAY Show for the first time since the news broke. Bertinelli told Kotb that she was looking forward to her divorce and would be happy to be “alone” from now on, Pop Culture reports.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” Bertinelli said. “I’ll be happy that way.” But she will not be totally alone. She added, “Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.” Kotb did ask Bertinelli if she would think about another romantic relationship in the future. Bertinelli said, “Oh God, no.”

She said, “Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.” Her romance with Vitale started in 2004. Before that, Bertinelli was married to guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2001. Before separating, they had a son, Wolfgang, who now is 31.