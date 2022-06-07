Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Seeks Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Tom Vitale is asking the court to award him spousal support as he as his estranged wife, Valerie Bertinelli, move through their California divorce proceedings.

In November of 2021, Bertinelli filed for legal separation after irreconcilable differences halted her more than ten-year marriage. And in May, she amended her petition to ask for a divorce.

The civil dispute has been mostly quiet since news of the divorce broke. But this past Thursday, Bertinelli’s estranged husband not only asked for the spousal support but also requested to block Bertinelli from doing the same.

And according to PEOPLE, Vitale is also challenging their prenuptial agreement.

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale Married in a Surprise Seaside Wedding

The couple was famously introduced by Bertinelli’s brother, Patrick. And they married on New Year’s Day 2011 after six years of dating.

To mark their nuptials, the couple held a surprise ceremony at their shared Malibu home for all the special people in their lives.

Following the event, Valerie Bertinelli chatted with PEOPLE and shared that saying “I do” mader her “happier than ever.”

“I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married,” she said. “But I wanted to call him ‘my husband.’ I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love.”

Bertinelli Called her Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen her ‘Soulmate’

Prior to meeting Vitale, the Golden Globe winner was married to rocker Eddie Van Halen for 26 years. And while Bertinelli referred to her ex as her “soulmate,” the romance came to an amicable end.

According to an interview with Extra, love was never a problem with the couple. But Van Halen battled addiction and cancer, and the stresses of the two put a major strain on the relationship.

The couple initially separated in 2001. But after six years of trying to work through their differences while living apart, they decided to file for divorce. However, the two remained close friends. And after Van Halen died of a stroke in 2020, Bertinelli admitted that she never fell out of love.

“I hated the drugs and the alcohol. But I never hated him. I saw his pain.” She admitted. “I loved Ed more than I know how to explain.”

Valerie Bertinelli sat with Eddie Van Halen the day before he died. And she remembers her very last words to her ex being, “We’ll see you tomorrow,” but because tomorrow never came for Van Halen, the actress lives with the regret of never telling him her true feelings.

“That was really hard,” she continued. “And if I can give any small bit of wisdom to anybody, it’s to treat someone like you’re never going to see them again and let them know how you feel about them because you just don’t you just don’t know when, when is going to be the last time that you see them.”