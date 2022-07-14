Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale.

Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.

According to outlets, the official judge presiding over the case wants the former couple to explain what they are each seeking to “begin the process of exchanging financial information.”

Reports reveal that the proceeding could indicate trouble on the horizon for Valerie Bertinelli, as her ex-husband has previously questioned “the validity of their prenuptial agreement.”

Bertinelli, also previously married to the late Eddie Van Halen, filed divorce paperwork in November 2021. The Food Network star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing.

However, at the time, the 62-year-old didn’t file to have the marriage dissolved. Later, court documents revealed that the former pair had a prenuptial agreement.

Yet, she reportedly “asked the court to terminate both parties’ right to spousal support.” Then, six months later, she requested the court grant her a complete divorce in May.

This time, she noted in documents that she and Vitale have previously “signed a prenup before walking down the aisle.”

Years earlier, the once happy couple was first introduced to one another by Bertinelli’s brother, Patrick. They later tied the knot in 2011 after dating for several years.

Valerie Bertinelli still remembers the late Eddie Van Halen amid current divorce

Although the estranged couple has kept quiet about the current state of their relationship, People Magazine revealed comments Bertinelli made during an appearance on “The View” not long after the two got married.

“I think I got tired of calling him ‘my spousal equivalent,’ ” she said at the time. “It’s nice to call him my husband. It feels appropriate.”

As aforementioned, Valerie Bertinelli was once married to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. The couple later welcomed a son, Wolfgang Van Halen, now 31. He is Bertinelli’s only child.

Eddie Van Halen died at 65 in 2020 after a battle with cancer. “You never like this new normal, but that’s what it is,” Bertinelli said of grieving her former husband’s death during an interview with therapist Angie Johnsey.

“It’s about finding a way to survive this new normal… which many people are doing.” She continued: “This whole year unfortunately has been about death and grieving and loss. Too many people have lost too many things. It’s just shattering what’s going on.”

She added, “Talking about grief is the appropriate thing to do. We’re all going through some form of it.”