Vicki Lawrence Remembers Betty White on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

It’s been a year since actress, comedian, and activist Betty White passed away at 99 years old. Now, one of White’s longtime friends and former costars, Vicki Lawrence is taking a moment to remember the good times and the laughs she shared with Betty White. In this touching tribute, Lawrence remembers Betty’s dedication to her craft. Lawrence also tributes the Golden Girls’ commitment to becoming the voice of animals who need it the most.

Vicki Lawrence Remembers How Betty White Shared Her Wisdom After A Family Pet Faced A Major Injury

In a touching statement honoring the late actress, Vicki Lawrence remembers a time years ago when her family cat, Sophie, was run over by a neighborhood kid on a bike. Lawrence remembers how “both her front legs were broken and she looked like a little Frankenstein with splints.”

According to the comedian’s touching tribute to her friend and costar, her kids were devastated by the pet’s injuries. However, her husband knew exactly what to do.

“My husband, Al [Schultz], said, ‘Go pour yourself a glass of wine and call Betty,'” Vicki Lawrence quips.

Lawrence continues in her tribute remembering how Betty White told her that she’s not going to put the cat down. Instead, White told Lawrence to take the injured kitty to her orthopedic surgeon.

“After I bought a dog from a pet store window, I got a lecture from you about rescue dogs who needed love,” Vicki Lawrence recalls of White’s commitment to animal welfare.

“What was I thinking?” she continues. “I want you to know that every dog since then has been a rescue. We have two crazy mutts now.”

Betty White Knew A Hit When She Saw One!

In the tribute, Vicki Lawrence goes on to recall the moment Betty White first told her about a script she had read for a new sitcom series called The Golden Girls. This script, Lawrence recalls, was described by Betty White as being “the one.”

“It was the one,” Lawrence relates of the iconic series. “So many young people are still devoted to it.”

The former Momma’s Family star remembers how Betty White was asked if she was offended when she was once described as “a great broad.”

A question to which Lawrence says Betty answered with “Oh, honey, that is such a great compliment! We’ve reached an age where we’ve seen and done enough and we’re allowed to be great broads.”

Vicki Lawrence finishes her heartfelt tribute to Betty White noting that she would still be asking White “a lot of questions” if she were still around.

“I always used to say, ‘I hope I grow up to be Betty White,'” she says. “I feel so lucky to have known you.”