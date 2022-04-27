Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Faces Major Behind-Scenes Shake-Up Days After Filming Begins

The upcoming addition to the Fast and Furious movie franchise, Fast X is facing a major shake-up behind the scenes. Yesterday, the film’s director, Justin Lin announced that he will no longer be directing the upcoming film, which stars Fast and Furious mainstay, Vin Diesel. However, Lin notes, he does plan on staying on the project in a producing role.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X,” Justin Lin says in a recent statement.

Lin adds to the statement that was shared on the Fast and Furious Instagram page that he will stay on as the producer.

In his statement, Lin is quick to note that he views the Fast and Furious cast and crew as “family.”

He noted that he’s proud of the work he has done in the franchise’s earlier installments.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” the director continues.

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history,” he adds.

“I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support,” Lin concludes. “For welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Justin Lin Drops Out Of Fast X Director Role Shortly After Filming For the Vin Diesel Film Begins

Justin Lin has directed five of the Fast and Furious films. His first was the 2006 installment The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Lin returned to the wildly popular franchise for 2009’s Fast & Furious; 2011’s Fast Five; and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. Consequently, Lin’s Fast and Furious film installments have grossed nearly $2 billion in total across the globe.

Production for the upcoming Fast and Furious installment began on April 20. This installment of the popular franchise, which is titled Fast X, is slated to bring back some of the well-known franchise favorites such as Vin Diesel; Jordana Brewster; Michelle Rodriguez; Tyrese Gibson; Chris “Ludacris” Bridges; Nathalie Emmanuel; Sung Kang; and Charlize Theron. The upcoming installment also includes some big names such as Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson as new cast members.

However, production for this upcoming franchise installment has been put on pause since this announcement. The film’s release date is planned for spring 2023.

