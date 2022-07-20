Vin Diesel’s Salary for ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Is Shockingly High

Since 2001, Vin Deisel has played Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious films. As Diesel joins his Fast family for the new installment, Fast X, we know how much Diesel is taking home for his performance in the blockbuster movie, which hits theaters in May of 2023.

According to reports from Variety, the actor is getting 20 million to star in the latest installment.

The shocking salary news comes after news broke that the budget for Fast & Furious 10 has reportedly shot up to $300 million due to the A-list celebs featured in the cameos. Although fans will love to see the stars make appearances, it comes with a hefty price.

When the Fast & The Furious franchise began 21 years ago, which starred Diesel and the late Paul Walker, it had a modest budget for an action film.

In the years following, the Fast universe has done nothing but grow— and so have the cast members’ salaries. As a result, the movies are now one of the most lucrative franchises in cinema. They earn more than $6.6 billion at the international box office to date.

In 2021, fans saw the release of the ninth entry in the series, F9, which opened as the COVID-19 pandemic loomed. As a result, F9 earned the lowest in revenue since 2011’s Fast Five, making $726 million worldwide.

Fast & Furious 10 budget balloons up to insane amount

Compared to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which pulled in $1.2 billion, F9 was a letdown, even factoring in releasing it amid a pandemic. Director Justin Lin returned to direct F9 after taking a break following 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 (his fourth venture with the series).

Lin went directly into Fast X and was set to lead the eleventh film. However, he walked away later due to creative differences. The job was later handed off to The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier.

As for salaries on Fast X, Universal has reportedly spent well over $100 million of the budget on casting for the film. And it comes as no surprise considering the all-star lineup. The film includes stars such as franchise regulars like Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson.

In addition, viewers will also see some big-name talent behind the wheel, including Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Charlize Theron, who’s quickly becoming a regular in the franchise.

According to reports, celebs like these usually receive “nine and ten-figure salaries,” including Diesel. He’s the highest-paid actor out of the cast, especially since he’s also a producer on the movie.

The star-studded cast has become a significant factor in the latest installment. When Dwayne Johnson signed on, rumors started swirling about who else would make a cameo.

Johnson appeared from Fast Five to The Fate of the Furious, but Johnson chose not to return to the franchise, referencing his feud with Diesel.

However, other guest stars like Jason Statham, John Cena, and Helen Mirren later signed on to be in the movie.