Vin Diesel Unveils ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Title as Film Enters Production

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, hit theaters in June of last year. Like all of the action-packed films in the Fast franchise, F9 was a hit, leaving fans around the world ready for the next chapter in the adventures of Vin Diesel’s Dom and the rest of the Fast & Furious family. And after almost a year, it looks like the wait is coming to an end.

Today, Vin Diesel posted a teaser to his Instagram page, including only the new film’s title and logo with the caption, “Day one…”

From this rather cryptic post, however, Fast & Furious fans can glean quite a bit. First and foremost, the film’s title, Fast X. Additionally, we now know that Fast X, the tenth installment in the award-winning franchise, has officially entered production.

That said, fans are still very much in the dark when it comes to the plot of the film. All we know so far is that it will star the usual suspects, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and, of course, Vin Diesel. Fast X will also feature a slew of newcomers to the franchise, however, including major stars such as Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson.

Though this announcement is exciting, Fast fans still have a wait ahead of them. As the film is still in its beginning stages, it isn’t slated for theatrical release until May 19 of next year (2023).

Vin Diesel Hints at Plot of New ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Though the Fast & Furious franchise includes an incredible nine (soon to be ten) films, the stories of Vin Diesel’s Dom and the rest of the gang are far from over. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel hinted that Fast X is so action-packed, in fact, that they had no choice but to cut down on the excitement.

“Just wait for 10,” Diesel said. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.”

Sadly, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally declared that he will not be returning to the franchise. His constant disagreements with Vin Diesel made the megastar disinterested in the Fast & Furious films. “I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “And the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

Though The Rock won’t be reprising his role as Agent Hobbs, Vin Diesel is extremely excited to welcome Brie Larson to the Fast & Furious “family.”

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” Diesel said in an Instagram post. “Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”