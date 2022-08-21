Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Star, Dead at 97

In a string of recent celebrity deaths, Hollywood bid goodbye to another classic star. Known for her role in the beloved Christmas film It’s A Wonderful Life, Virginia Patton Moss recently died at 97 years old.

According to Variety, Virginia Patton Moss was the last living adult cast member from It’s A Wonderful Life. The actress, known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey, passed away on August 18th in Albany, Georgia. The outlet stated that Karolyn Grimes, who worked on the film alongside Moss, shared the news on the actress’s personal Facebook page.

In a statement, she wrote, “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old.”

While Moss represents the last living adult from the 1946 production, the outlet stated that many of the film’s child stars are still alive. Nevertheless, her death symbolizes a finality in regard to It’s A Wonderful Life.

Virginia Patton Moss Began Acting Long Before ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

Virginia Patton Moss might be famous for her role in It’s A Wonderful Life, but she actually got her start in acting much sooner.

Per the outlet, Moss began her career as a performer and actor while attending the University of Southern California. Her resumé soon filled with a handful of small roles in plays and features. Later, after making the beloved Christmas film, Moss would give interviews about her experience on the movie’s set years ahead of her death.

This is a developing story…