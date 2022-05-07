‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Car Crash Involved Family Member: Report

Last month, “Walker” star and “Supernatural” alum Jared Padalecki was involved in a serious car crash. Now, following further investigation, a new report reveals that not only was Jared Padelecki “lucky to be alive,” according to fellow “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles. The crash also involved a family member.

According to TMZ, the “Walker” star had been in the passenger seat of a Tesla. Beside him, his cousin Jeremy Padalecki had been driving the car. The incident reports state the vehicle had also been carrying two other passengers. However, at this time, their identities have not gone public.

Additionally, the outlet stated the full extent of the passengers’ injuries remains unclear. But, several outlets have confirmed the driver likely sustained the worst injuries. That said, the crash left Padalecki unable to attend a “Supernatural” fan event alongside his former costar Jensen Ackles. So we can only assume his injuries were still pretty serious.

At the event, Jensen Ackles said, “He’s lucky to be alive, and not only that, he’s home recovering.”

Ackles continued, “The fact that he’s not in the hospital right now is blowing my mind.”

Padalecki further revealed the state of his recovery. The actor previously shared an update to Instagram with both “Walker” and “Supernatural” fans. There, he promised to return to filming soon.

Car Crash Involving Jared Padalecki Sees Tesla Jump Concrete Barrier

Based on the details of the incident report, “Walker” star Jared Padalecki truly is lucky to be alive. A report, outlined by the Texas Department of Transportation, states Padalecki and the rest of the car’s occupants, a Tesla to be specific, rounded a left turn so quickly, that it managed to jump a concrete barrier. In doing so, the car crashed right into a utility pole before spinning off to the right.

TMZ reports responding law enforcement officers issued the “Walker” star’s cousin a speeding ticket. Aside from the ticket, he received no further fines or citations.

Given the details of the accident, Padalecki truly was lucky to be able to issue such a positive update so soon. Late April saw the actor take to Instagram where he shared some information about his status regarding the accident.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” he began, with a photo of himself and his daughter. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.”

Fans shared plenty of praying emojis in the comments beneath the star’s post, in addition to comments like “so glad you’re safe and healing up.” Others read, “Definitely gave us a scare.”

Padalecki further added, “I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”