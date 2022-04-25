WATCH: Alec Baldwin Shows Concern for Halyna Hutchins Moments After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin is seen showing concern for Halyna Hutchins’ condition after the Rust shooting takes place on the movie’s set. Baldwin has been at the center of the investigation in recent months as he held the gun that fired. The bullet struck Hutchins, who was the cinematographer of the movie. She tragically died from her wounds. Be forewarned: nothing graphic, but there are some traumatic moments in the video TMZ posted on YouTube.

“Supposedly they’re OK,” a man says who is standing near Baldwin. “He is? What’s her story?” Baldwin asks. “A little bit rougher,” the man says. “It was, it was the shoulder though? Halyna?” another man asks who is to Baldwin’s right. “So hers appeared to look it went through her right underarm,” a man, presumably a police officer recording the bodycam footage, said. “And the exit point was her back left shoulder blade.” “Across her?” Baldwin asks. “It went through,” the man behind the camera says.

The man standing near Baldwin says that Hutchins was conscious at that time. Baldwin appears to ask why there were certain delays. “Because you have to stabilize and for every narcotic and anything they administer, they have to wait a certain period (of time).”

Actor Says New Mexico Investigation ‘Exonerates’ Him From Shooting

Alec Baldwin has said that New Mexico’s investigation “exonerates” him. A statement through his attorney reads, “We appreciate the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds. Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau’s findings of violation. And we are pleased that New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues.” Rust director Joel Souza also was injured in the incident.

But the armorer for the movie said that she wasn’t called on the set to inspect the gun fired by Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement released a few weeks ago that all actors “had a duty and responsibility” to have her check firearms and give safety instructions before filming gun scenes. No one “called [her] into the Church before the impromptu gun scene rehearsal.”

Movie Armorer Says That Baldwin Acted Out of Negligence

CNN had picked up the statement from Gutierrez Reed. She says that Baldwin acted out of negligence. “Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members,” Gutierrez Reed said. “Yet he did point the gun at Halyna before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.” Her statement was a response to a legal filing from Baldwin.