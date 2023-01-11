WATCH: Austin Butler Pays Powerful Tribute to Elvis Presley During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Austin Butler won his first-ever Golden Globe at the 80th annual awards ceremony for his portrayal of Elvis Presley. The 31-year-old actor outshone Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) to clinch the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama award.

“Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes,” Butler gushed. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I also want to say to my fellow nominees, you have turned in the most beautiful, profound work and I am so honored and proud to be listed among you.”

Butler credited Elvis’ director, Baz Luhrmann for his award because of Luhrmann’s boldness and creative vision. Butler was incredibly gracious in thanking his co-star, Tom Hanks, for all of their hard work on the project. He also gave special recognition to Denzel Washington who helped him gain the role he had always dreamed of. “Denzel, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your generosity in championing me when you did not have to,” Butler said. “I am so grateful for all eternity to you.”

Butler concluded his address by expressing gratitude towards the Presley family. “Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.” Lastly, Elvis Presley himself,” Butler said, “you are an icon and a rebel and I love you so much.” The heartfelt speech was shared on Twitter.