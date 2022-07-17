WATCH: Bindi Irwin Shares Classic ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Clip Featuring Late Father for ‘World Snake Day’

Bindi Irwin decided to honor her father, Steve Irwin, on World Snake Day with a sweet clip from his late 1990s TV series, “The Crocodile Hunter.”

Starring Steve and Terri Irwin, “The Crocodile Hunter” was a documentary series where the wildlife couple educated viewers about various wild animals. Including giant snakes, which is the clip that Bindi Irwin included in her post.

“Celebrating #worldsnakeday with the most amazing Wildlife Warriors. Hope this Crocodile Hunter clip brings you as much happiness as it did for me,” Bindi wrote earlier.

In the clip, we see a huge Burmese python named Basil wound around both Steve and Terri. Basil soon starts squeezing the two, drawing them closer together as the couple opens up about Burmese pythons.

“How do you move a giant snake from one point to another?” Terri asks the viewers. “Well, the answer is: Very carefully.”

“They weigh a ton, and talk about muscular!” Steve adds. “They have this incredible power, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, all into one giant great muscle. Super powerful and super heavy.”

See the clip from Bindi Irwin for yourself below, and check out “The Crocodile Hunter” on Discovery Plus.

Grace Warrior, the 16-month-old baby of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, has become an integrated part of the Irwin family now. Though Bindi wishes that Grace could’ve met her grandfather, the late Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 at just 44 years old.

Luckily for Grace, Steve spent a lot of time on camera for his various shows and wildlife specials. So whenever she wants to feel close to her granddad, she can watch those videos over and over again.

“We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace,” Bindi Irwin said in an interview with People this May. “It’s so fun to watch her study him. I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

Perhaps Grace recognizes something of herself in her grandfather. Bindi, after all, sees traces of Steve in Grace.

“His determination and his inability to sit still,” Bindi said. “I think that’s really special. I’m excited to see as she grows up how her personality will develop. If Dad was around, honestly, we would never see her. He would be in love. He’d just have her doing everything with him. We would only see her if she needed a feed and then be gone again.”

Steve can still be with his granddaughter in spirit though, and through the memories he leaves behind for her on screen.

“It’s so lovely that without him knowing, he was creating the most wonderful TV programming for our daughter,” Bindi said. “She just stares at him in complete and utter fascination. She hangs on every word he says. Whether he’s talking about a croc or a spider, she thinks it’s amazing.”