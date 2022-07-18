WATCH: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Gets Ejected From Celebrity Softball Game After Strikeout

When one thinks about a celebrity softball game, then it’s supposed to be fun and Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was hoping so, too. Yet it turns out that his turn at the plate was not fun. In fact, Cranston would turn the whole situation into a “serious” mess. The MLB All-Star Game is set to be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Therefore, there are some events taking place ahead of it.

For instance, Monday night will be the popular Home Run Derby. Yet don’t tell Cranston about all that. He’s too upset over a pitch from Jennie Finch that was a called third strike. It all went down at the MLB’s Celebrity Softball Game. Cranston was not happy with the umpire’s call. He would have to be restrained, jokingly, by actor JK Simmons at one point. We think some of this was in good-natured fun. But Bryan Cranston wasn’t having any part of the “fun” at all. Let’s take a look at this video from Twitter. Cranston, who played Walter White on Breaking Bad, was in no mood to mess around.

Bryan Cranston of ‘Breaking Bad’ Even Got Hit During Batting Practice

Before the game even started, Bryan Cranston was playing hurt. A report from NBC Chicago indicates the actor was hit on the shoulder during batting practice. He took a line drive from Grammy Award-winning musician Anthony Ramos. Cranston reportedly was doubled over in pain for a minute or two. “It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said on Saturday night. “I might be more a cheerleader in this game.”

Well, we all know that didn’t happen with Bryan Cranston, 66, getting in the middle of things. While arguing the strike call, Cranston would come back to the ump and throw a bucket of gum his way. Oh, he also kicked dirt on the man behind the plate. The Breaking Bad star might have been doing his best Billy Martin or Lou Piniella impression right there. Both former MLB managers were known for their dirt-kicking ways in their heydays. “It was inside! Get out of here! Get out of here!” Cranston would shout toward the umpire. “You’re stealing the game. You’re stealing the game from us!”

The actor reportedly is a big Dodger fan so one might expect him to be there on Tuesday night. As for one final insult, Bryan Cranston, who was playing for Los Angeles, would see his team lose to Brooklyn 15-13 on the softball field. We’re not talking “Casey at the Bat” stuff going down here, but the game provided plenty of interesting moments. Yes, the field was filled with stars on Saturday night but the MLB stars will take the field soon.