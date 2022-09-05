WATCH: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During Standing Ovation for His ‘Comeback’ Role in New Movie

Brendan Fraser’s reaction to his standing ovation for The Whale will make fans of the actor cry, as they eagerly anticipate his next role. Among other iconic roles, Fraser is best known for his work in Universal’s The Mummy movie franchise and as George of the Jungle–roles which required him to be physically fit. However, The Whale sets Fraser apart by requiring him to play Charlie, a 600-pound middle-aged man consumed by demons from his past. When his estranged 17-year-old daughter reenters his life, Charlie tries to make amends and come to terms with long-neglected mental and physical health problems.

At its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, The Whale was celebrated with a six-minute standing ovation. Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh shared the moment on his Twitter. Brendan Fraser’s reaction video to the applause is very raw and moving. In the clip, you can see Fraser crying tears of joy for the appreciation delivered to his film.

Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the #Venezia79 six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale. pic.twitter.com/y4l10ZFWQa — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Brendan Fraser’s new film is adapted from an award-winning play. The original playwright worked closely with the filmmakers. “Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter told Deadline last year. “This story is deeply personal and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw Requiem for a Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”

Brendan Fraser’s The Whale is getting awards buzz

Many people know Aronofsky for how his films tend to get mixed reviews. However, early reactions to The Whale have been positive overall. This is largely due to Fraser’s amazing performance in the psychological drama–which many are calling a comeback role for him. Even though Fraser was disappointed by the news of Batgirl being canceled, it sounds like audiences can look forward to seeing more great things from him soon. The Whale debuts in theaters on December 9th.

In the meantime, Fraser is enjoying a career resurgence. After alleging sexual assault against one-time HFPA president Phillip Berk, the actor went through his own series of real-life personal setbacks, including fallout from his statements. Brendan Fraser himself battled depression. Some of this was due to the chronic pain he suffered after performing his own stunts in his action films. The actor further injured himself while clearing a fallen tree after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. However, after several surgeries, the actor seems on the mend.

Brendan Fraser appears to be on track to regain some of his career steam. The actor was featured in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move in 2021. He’s also appearing in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.