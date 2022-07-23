WATCH: Bruce Willis Dances With Daughter Mabel in Sweet Dad Post

Iconic film star Bruce Willis is adding a little groove to his step as he enters the weekend with his 10-year-old daughter, Mabel. And, thankfully, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis shares this sweet father-daughter moment as the Hollywood star shares a dance with young Mabel, sharing this funky moment on her Instagram page…for all of us to enjoy!

Mabel Willis Is Giving Her Famous Dad Bruce Willis Some Pointers As He Dances In A Sweet Insta Post

On Friday, Emma Heming Willis shared a video of her Die Hard star husband shaking and grooving alongside the couple’s oldest daughter, Mabel. The video is an adorable father-daughter moment as Willis tries his hardest to join Mabel in the latest viral dance trend.

“Bringing that weekend in strong!” Emma Heming Willis writes on her Insta post. She includes two dancing emojis one representing Mabel and one her father with a disco ball in between the two.

“#TGIF#happyfriday,” she adds on her post.

As Willis tries to dance with his young daughter in the video, the actor appears to have all the right moves down…but he’s missing the smoothness Mabel is showing in her moves. He’s shaking his hips back and forth – hands out in front. Eventually, Mabel bursts out in contagious laughter, with Willis soon following suit.

Family Time Is A Big Deal In The Willis Household

Recently, Emma Heming Willis shared another video of the Sixth Sense star sharing some special father-daughter time with the couple’s other daughter, Evelyn. It’s a super sweet moment to share as Bruce Willis and Emma howl with their Siberian Husky pup.

Clearly, family time is hugely important for the family. And, if these posts aren’t proof enough, just take a look at the sweet Father’s Day post that Emma shared for her husband earlier this summer. She posted a sweet pic of Willis as he enjoyed some Father’s Day fun with Evelyn and Mabel.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Emma Heming Willis says in the special post. “To this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad,” she continues. “We simply adore you.”

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis share the star’s two youngest daughters Evelyn and Mabel. Along with these two, Bruce is father to Rumor, Scout, and Tallulah who he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore. Willis’s family announced earlier this spring, that the film star has officially retired from acting. This announcement comes after the news that Willis had been diagnosed with the brain disorder aphasia.