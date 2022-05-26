The French know how to celebrate a movie premiere. Dozens of drones filled the sky to celebrate the Elvis movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

The drones morphed into various shapes, including the classic silhouette of Elvis Presley swiveling his hips. And they also spelled out the hashtag #ElvisMovie. That’s some high-tech creativity. The Hollywood Reporter posted video of the drones on Twitter. Take a look:

Drones took to the sky in celebration of #Elvis and #ElvisMovie at this year's #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/AvKSGOm2zq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 25, 2022

Know that the movie is the toast of the French Riviera. Like we said, it celebrated its grand premiere Wednesday night The stars walked the red carpet into the Palais as classic Elvis songs like “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock” blasted in the background. At the close of the movie, festival-goers gave the movie a 10-minute standing ovation. For context, they only gave Tom Cruise a five-minute standing ovation when Top Gun: Maverick premiered last week.

Australian director Baz Luhrmann brought the movie to life. Austin Butler, a 30-year-old Californian, plays the King. His top movie before this role was in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tom Hanks gives the movie its heft. He portrays Colonel Tom Parker. Olivia DeJonge is Priscilla Presley.

Luhrmann Described the Film as a Pop Culture Opera

In interviews, Buhrmann said the movie focuses on three phrases of Elvis. It starts when he’s viewed as the rebel. It continues as he evolves into the world’s best-known star. Then it ends in the twilight of Elvis’ career in Las Vegas. And Luhrmann leans on Elvis’ relationship with Parker as the conduit for the story. He described it as a three-act pop culture opera.

“Elvis is kind of the original superhero,” Luhrmann said at Cinema Con. “He rises so high, then finds his Kryptonite and falls so low, and then a beautiful, powerful tragedy ensues.”

Priscilla Presley has given her approval of the movie. She’s also walked the red carpet at Cannes with the stars of the movie.

Warner Brothers released another Elvis trailer earlier this week. The movie hits theaters June 24. The world’s movie industry, after mostly sticking with streaming for the past two years, is planning a big summer. Top Gun: Maverick premieres Friday. Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters June 10. Then the Elvis biopic gives movie fans something to watch heading into the Fourth of July.

Luhrmann said the Elvis songs takes center stage in the movie. “Music in this film is as important as words,” he told Entertainment Weekly. .

“Because Elvis was a man of few words,” Luhrmann said. “When he spoke, he spoke with such intent and meaning, but where he really communicated himself was through song. Austin Butler is incredible when he sings the early Elvis. And we also have the latter Elvis blended in.

“You hear a lot of classic Elvis, but we also have in the score all sorts of DNA and some contemporary interpretations — ways to make younger audiences understand what Elvis felt like. It isn’t a nostalgia piece. While respecting and loving the fans, I’m opening Elvis’ journey out to a new audience that knows only the guy in the jumpsuit and doesn’t understand that he was a rebel. He was the first real pop-cultural youth rebel on a mass level.”