WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans by Photobombing Picture With His Wax Figure in Vegas

Dwayne Johnson loves interacting with fans, as evidenced by the many photos and videos that he puts out on his Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid a visit to Las Vegas to attend CinemaCon 2022. During the con, he stepped on stage and gave a presentation while also accepting the “Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award.”

Once his business concluded, though, Johnson enjoyed the sights and sounds of the city, including Madame Tussaud’s wax museum. As fans lined up to take a photo with the brand new Dwayne Johnson wax figure, the man himself showed up to photobomb some pictures.

Johnson posted a video of one interaction on Instagram earlier. In the video, he sneaks up and stands right behind the two men posing by his wax figure. When the photographer asks them to say “Cheers!” Johnson joins in, startling the fans.

“Oh my god!” they repeat over and over again. The looks on their faces are priceless. See it for yourself in the video below.

In his caption, Dwayne Johnson starts out by quoting one excited fan who exclaimed, “I’M TREMBLING.”

“Love these dudes,” Johnson continued. “I flew to Vegas this week to take care of some business on a few things – and also made a special surprise visit to @madametussaudsusa to unveil my new DJ wax figure that comes complete with a full-on @TEREMANA EXPERIENCE experience!!!”

Teremana is the tequila brand that Johnson owns and produces. And several lucky fans got to taste the liquor for themselves when Dwayne Johnson paid a visit to Madame Tussauds.

“I surprised tons of fans and gave them all their own bottle of Teremana Blanco, Reposado & Anejo! FANS. FREAKED. OUT,” Johnson continued. “Aand this kind of stuff will always be one of the coolest parts of my job.”

He concluded, “Thank you Madame Tussauds for joining me to create such an awesome fan experience!! Vegas, I’ll soon return.”

How Clint Eastwood Inspired Dwayne Johnson’s Latest Character

Superhero fans better prepare for Dwayne Johnson’s latest role in “Black Adam,” where he plays the villainous title character.

Black Adam is known as Shazam’s arch-nemesis and will appear in his own film this coming October. But director Jaume Collet-Serra first talked to Dwayne Johnson about the role years ago. And at the time Collet-Serra asked the all-important question of who Johnson’s favorite actor was. His answer: Clint Eastwood.

According to Johnson, Collet-Serra told him, “I’m glad you said that because I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.”

Dirty Harry and a supervillain all rolled into one? Sign us up. Don’t miss “Black Adam” when it hits theaters on Oct. 21.