WATCH: Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Brought to Tears After He Surprises Her with a Brand New Home

Dwayne Johnson upped the ante for sons around the globe this week when he gifted his mother a brand new house.

The Hobbs and Shaw star surprised his mom, Alta, on Saturday with an unveiling. And he captured her emotions for people on Instagram.

“Love you mom and surprise!” he began in a caption. “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.”

As he explained in his post, Alma had no idea what the house would look like before her first walk-through. And before she got a glimpse at the final project, he had a special design team working hard to get it ready for eight straight weeks.

“She could walk thru her front door for the very first time,” he continued. “And everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”

Dwayne Johnson also noted that he has purchased a few homes for his mom “over the years.” But he put special care into this one. Because lately, she had been telling him that she wanted her next house to be her final after spending “a lifetime traveling.”

“That’s my dream,” she told him.

“Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home,” he wrote before adding, “I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy.”

Dwayne Johnson Outfitted his Mom’s New House with a ‘Smackdown Room’

In two subsequent posts, Dwayne Johnson showcased a couple of special projects he took on for Alta’s new digs.

First, he showed off a space that was filled will special items from his mom’s lifetime. On one wall, an array of vintage ukuleles she collected hung together. And on another, Johnson’s design team fashioned a giant gallery wall with dozens of home photos of her distant relatives.

“I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa,” he explained.

And in the second video, the former WWE wrestler highlighted a room that Alta likes to call “the smackdown room.”

“In her homes, she always has her ‘Smackdown Room’ where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia. But over the years, they’ve become insanely crowded – so for her new home, I had these cool built-ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items – Posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles etc. Figured she can add whatever she wants from here.