WATCH: Gwen Stefani Posts Heartwarming Wedding Footage on First Anniversary with Blake Shelton

To think, it’s been a year since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married in a cozy setting in Oklahoma to form one of the most cutest couples in all of music. After all, their love spans two genres.

Stefani is the pop diva, while Shelton dominates the country airwaves. They fell in love on set of The Voice, when both were on the judging panel. And their sweet love story enchanted music fans everywhere.

So how do you celebrate a one-year anniversary? The traditional gift is something made of water. Gwen Stefani tweaked the traditional and shared video clips of her wedding to Shelton, or “Blakey” as she calls him. Why not live that first kiss as a couple over and over and over again. After all, Stefani once described the ceremony as “beyond what I thought it was gonna be.”

The video was set to the tune of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Gwen Stefani captioned it “1 year down, forever to go.”

40 Wedding Guests Celebrated with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Shelton, 46, is Stefani’s second husband. And Stefani, 52, is Shelton’s third wife. Shelton built a chapel on his Oklahoma ranch in the months leading up to the wedding. The ceremony and reception were small, especially compared to Hollywood standards. But that’s the way they do it in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. There were only about 40 guests who gathered for the ceremony and listened to Shelton sing the vows he wrote for Stefani. The guests included Gwen’s three sons with former husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani, always the fashion queen, wore two dresses. One was for the ceremony, the other she wore for the reception. Vera Wang designed both the gowns.

And after the ceremony, the two didn’t have much time to honeymoon. She was working on an album and readying for her concert residency in Las Vegas. Shelton was filming the fall episodes for The Voice. And of course, he was working on new music, too.

On Sunday, after she posted the video, the Gwen Stefani fans started leaving their congratulations and best wishes for many more years.

“Happy Anniversary,” one fan wrote. “You are both so perfect for each other, and deserve all of the happiness.” Another wrote: “I don’t know you personally but I couldn’t be happier for you both.”

Of course, Blake Shelton wished his beloved bride a happy anniversary. While Gwen Stefani opted for Instagram, Shelton chose Twitter. He shared a single snap of the ceremony. The picture was shot seconds after Shelton lifted Stefani’s veil and they kissed for the first time as a married couple.

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round,” Shelton wrote. “Gwen Stefani because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”