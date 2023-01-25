WATCH: ‘Happy Days’ Henry Winkler Reacts to ‘Wild’ Throwback Clip Getting on Stage with Neil Diamond

In what could be described as two icons of the 1970s crossing paths, Henry Winkler ends up on stage with Neil Diamond. This happens back in 1976 when Diamond, who is putting on a show, calls Winkler out of the crowd. He brings him up on stage and has him sing Song Sung Blue. There’s a catch, though. Diamond wants Winkler to sing it like his TV character, Fonzie from Happy Days. Winkler obliges and does a pretty good job here. When a fan posted the clip on Twitter, Winkler noticed it and had a comment about it. You can see it all play out in the tweet below here.

This was wild because I did not know the lyrics , but i was a tremendous fan https://t.co/mOjYXd59cC — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 25, 2023

In the comments section, we even got a little more reaction from Winkler about this amazing moment in time. One fan writes, “My god, what you must of felt when he put the mic in your hand and walked away!” And Henry Winkler offers up a pretty cool one-word answer: “TERROR”. Winkler played the iconic Arthur Fonzarelli from 1974-84 on the ABC sitcom.

Song Sung Blue was released in 1972 and picked up two Grammy Award nominations for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The song has been performed by such performers as Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin. Diamond’s song reportedly was inspired by the second movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21.

Henry Winkler Has Gone On To Play Gene Cousineau In HBO’s ‘Barry’

You will not find Henry Winkler in his trusty leather jacket anymore these days. The acclaimed actor has gone on to other projects like HBO’s Barry, where he plays theater teacher Gene Cousineau. Winkler won an Emmy Award back in 2018 for his performance. It was his first win in the acclaimed honors.

For years, Happy Days fans have been wanting a reboot of the old show. Henry Winkler finally had a response for those fans clamoring for it. He reveals what it would take for him to be involved in a reboot these days. “I wouldn’t want to do it without Ron [Howard], without Don [Most], without Anson [Williams], and without Marion {Ross],” Winkler told Fox News in an interview. He also appeared to be reticent to undertake it without show creator Garry Marshall, who died in 2016.

Meanwhile, while becoming Fonzie did change his life, there was another role that Winkler was up for in his career…but he passed on it. He admitted in another interview that he turned down the role of Danny Zuko, famously played by John Travolta, in Grease. “I am a damn fool,” Henry Winkler, 77, said, according to the New York Post. “I only realized years afterwards. (And) I thought, I’ve played the Fonz, I don’t want to do it again.”