WATCH: Jeremy Renner Shares Update From ICU Following Snowplow Accident

While continuing to recover from his New Year’s Day snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to share another “update” video, which featured some of his family members.

In the update, Jeremy Renner is seen in his hospital bed while getting a scalp massage. “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits,” Renner wrote. He went on to thank his mother and sister as well as everyone for their love.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

As previously reported, Jeremy Renner shared an update on his Instagram account on Tuesday (January 3rd). “Thank you for your kind words,” Renner declared in the post. He further admitted that the message had to be brief because of his condition. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Jeremy Renner’s publicist, Samantha Mast, had also issued a statement revealing more details about the accident. She stated that Renner was in close proximity to his home Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe just outside of Reno at the time of the incident. She said that he had been assisting with clearing driveways following a massive snowstorm that hit the area.

Washoe County Sheriff, Darin Balaam, also stated on Tuesday that Jeremy Renner was unintentionally run over by his snowcat when it started to roll away. This is despite reports that the snowcat had multiple safety mechanisms. Renner wasn’t in the driver’s seat at the time and had attempted to get back into the snowcat when he sustained the injuries.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed that intoxication did not play a part in the accident. Jeremy Renner is currently in the ICU at a nearby hospital as he recovers from reportedly multiple surgeries. It was noted that he had undergone two surgeries for his blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Confirmed That the Snow Plow Involved in Jeremy Renner’s Accident Weighed At Least 14,330 Pounds

Meanwhile, Washoe County Sheriff, Darin Balaam, revealed that the snow plow involved in Jeremy Renner’s accident weighed approximately 14,330 pounds.

Balaam stated that the snow plow had become stuck when Jeremy Renner attempted to “retrieve” and move it. However, as he stepped out of the machine to speak to a family member, it had started to roll.

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempt[ed] to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully,” Balaam explained. “Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner [was] run over.”

Balaam further stated that he did not believe that Jeremy Renner was impaired at all during the accident. He also said that the department does not believe foul play was involved as well. The Sherriff further praised Renner for his involvement in the community.

“He’s one of our honorary deputies here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Balaam explained. “That’s one of the nonprofits [for] members in our community. And they help us do ‘Shop For The Sheriff,’ where they spend $50,000 and donate it and he’s one of those members. He does a lot for our community.”