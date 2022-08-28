WATCH: Kevin Bacon Shows Off His Music Chops With Acoustic Beyonce Cover on the Farm

Kevin Bacon serenaded a group of goats with an acoustic version of a Beyoncé track, showcasing his impressive vocal range. Bacon didn’t want to keep this magic music moment to himself. The veteran actor took to his official Instagram to share the fun.

The video features Kevin Bacon crooning “Heated” from Beyonce’s Renaissance. His audience is a trio of super cute goats that reside on his Connecticut farm. “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated,” the Tremors star captioned the post. He was also sure to tag Beyonce. “Loving this track,” he added. Bacon has been known to have a thing for goats. Sosie, the daughter of Bacon and his wife Kyra, entertained the adorable farm animals with a performance of “I Bet You Think About Me” by Taylor Swift.

Of course, Kevin Bacon fans know he’s been a professional musician for decades. He formed an act with his brother Michael called, fittingly, The Bacon Brothers in 1995. They went on to release 6 albums.

How Kevin Bacon quietly became a horror icon

Kevin Bacon can currently be seen in the horror film They/Them, streaming on Peacock. However, this isn’t the first time the actor has appeared in horror during his decades-long career. Bacon is something of a horror icon. Early in his career, he starred in the original Friday the 13th. In the 90s also appeared in spooky films like Flatliners, Hollow Man, and Stir of Echoes. Of course, one of his more famous horror films is 1990’s Tremors.

The monster movie became a staple of cable television and has generations of fans. Despite the cult film not doing well at the box office, it’s clear Bacon has a spot soft for it. In 2021, Kevin Bacon said Tremors was the only film he’d done in his career that piqued his interest in doing a sequel. Bacon said he was contacted to be in the planned direct-to-video sequels, but he had no interest without a theatrical release.

“We were around the 25-year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea,” Bacon told The Hollywood Reporter. “Universal didn’t want to remake it as a feature, and also maybe because it didn’t work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a series?’” The pilot was shot and shopped around. Inexplicably, no networks or streaming services picked it up. Here’s hoping Bacon eventually gets his wish of a Tremors follow-up on his terms.