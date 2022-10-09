WATCH: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite to Wild Applause

Actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future fame appear before a roaring crowd of fans in New York City. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the movies, and Lloyd, who played Doc in them, show up for the crowd at a Comic Con event. He bravely deals with Parkinson’s disease in his life these days. It’s always a great day when these two beloved actors can show up together. Let’s take a look and see how this all pans out.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were reunited today in New York City at Comic Con…

pic.twitter.com/lD8BGkswBW

There have been an amazing amount of responses from fans of these actors. For those who love classic TV, Lloyd also portrayed Reverend Jim in the sitcom Taxi. But this time, we’re just focusing on him and Fox being together. One person in the replies offers some context to this appearance. This person tweeted, “I’m not crying, you’r — who am I kidding, we’re all crying.” Another fan wrote, “Love this! One of the best soundtracks ever! “Where we’re going we don’t need roads!” Michael J. Fox was 24 when Back to the Future was released. He’s 61. Christopher Lloyd was 46 when Back to the Future was released. He’s now 83″.

Michael J. Fox Shares Stage With Christopher Lloyd

Of course, Fox has been in his fair share of sitcoms, too, ranging from Family Ties to Spin City. Yet this beloved movie remains so connected to people’s hearts. One person also commented about seeing Fox deal with Parkinson’s in public. The person said, “Ah man. To live in a time where courageous people like this can still take and be greeted like this. My father in law suffered terribly with Parkinson and I recognise all of this. Absolute hero. These are the people to we should celebrate not the false icons who surround us today”.

In the video, you can see Michael J. Fox being guided out to his seat. Once he’s there, though, Fox looks to his right and seems to point toward Lloyd. About that time, we see Christopher Lloyd come walking out and go stand next to Fox. Then he embraces Fox in a very touching moment. One can sense a lot of respect and even compassion between both men. It’s really cool to see Fox at an event like this one. His grit and determination to live fully while dealing with his disease give people a lot of hope. We even can note a little Chuck Berry-style kick from Fox in the video. In the movie, he famously played Johnny B. Goode with a guitar in hand. But that wasn’t Fox actually singing or playing himself. It was just a good acting role that Fox made work really well on the big screen.