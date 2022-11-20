WATCH: Michael J. Fox Poses With Family on Governor Awards Red Carpet

Actor Michael J. Fox made a red-carpet appearance with his family at the Governor Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Fox, who has received numerous Emmy Awards for his work, was on hand to receive an honorary Oscar for his work beyond the big and small screen. Left to right in the video are Sam Fox, Esme Fox, Michael’s wife Tracy Pollan, Fox himself, Aquinnah Fox, and Schuyler Fox. They were present for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, held at the Fairmount Century Plaza.

Michael J. Fox and his family pose on the red carpet at the Governors Awards. https://t.co/IQQFsHyRyJ pic.twitter.com/W96VqfZdqL — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2022

Variety reports Fox, who has won five Emmys, will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. It is an Oscar given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” While Fox has been in movies like the Back to the Future series, he’s also managed to work with some top-notch directors. They include Peter Jackson and Rob Reiner and others from a range of genres. Back in 2000, Fox launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Michael J Fox also is the subject of an upcoming documentary from Oscar-winner Davis Guggenheim for Apple Original Films.

Michael J. Fox Among Those Receiving Honorary Oscars

Others receiving honorary Oscars besides Michael J Fox include Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy, and Peter Weir. Warren has 13 Oscar nominations throughout her career. According to Warren, there were two times that she believed that she would win. They were for Because You Loved Me from Up Close & Personal back in 1996, and Til It Happens to You from The Hunting Ground back in 2015, which Warren co-wrote with Lady Gaga.

Palcy was the mastermind behind A Dry White Season back in 1989. That movie brought Marlon Brando his last Oscar nomination. Palcy admits to being a little ticked off that leading man Donald Sutherland did not get recognized at all. But Palcy ended up walking away from Hollywood and its moviemaking glitter. She said that Tinsel Town was not open to her creative vision.

Weir, from Australia, has received six Academy Award nominations in his career. As a director, he received nominations for Witness, Dead Poet’s Society, The Truman Show, and Master and Commander, Far Side of the World. Weir also received a screenplay nomination for Green Card.

Back in October, Fox got together with his Back to the Future costar Christopher Lloyd at a Comic Con event. It was quite a touching moment as Michael J Fox and his buddy got together for the fans. There was a lot of applause when Marty McFly and Doc were on the stage. Fox and Lloyd took part in a question-and-answer session.